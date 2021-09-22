Tapcheck Partners With Deputy to Offer On-Demand Pay & Complimentary Financial Education Resources

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tapcheck, an innovative fintech platform focused on improving employee financial wellness, and Deputy, the award-winning scheduling and timekeeping software platform, today announced their partnership to add Tapcheck’s financial wellness benefit for customers’ employees with Deputy integration support. With the integration of Tapcheck, Deputy’s US-based customers can now offer on-demand pay so their employees can easily access their earned wages ahead of payday.

“Staff shortages and walk-out rates are serious threats for businesses – employers now need every edge to recruit and retain their staff,” said Derek Jones, Head of Partnerships, North America at Deputy. “Financial wellness benefits are becoming one of the most sought-after offerings to attract and support a talented workforce. That’s why we are excited to partner with Tapcheck. Now, our customers and their employees have the opportunity to easily take their individual financial wellness into their own hands.”

With a fast setup and no cost to implement for employers, Tapcheck easily integrates into Deputy’s platform and is hands-off post-integration. From onboarding to client support, Tapcheck ensures Deputy customers get the help they need to exercise the financial flexibility that Tapcheck provides. According to Visa, employers offering the earned wage access benefit see on average a 2x increase in applicants and 50% reduction in employee turnover.

For employees, Tapcheck is available 24/7 to access their earned wages ahead of payday. Through the Tapcheck app, employees can choose to get paid instantly or the next day. In addition to its on-demand pay solution, Tapcheck users also get free access to self-paced financial education courses, calculators and resources to guide workers to fulfill various financial goals from saving for a child’s education to purchasing a home.

“A simple solution that aids workers on their journey to financial security, Tapcheck boosts and diversifies the value of Deputy’s offerings,” said Ron Gaver, Tapcheck Co-founder and CEO. “As Tapcheck is now available to Deputy customers, we’re excited to help businesses not only better support their employees, but show that employee financial wellness drives business productivity.”

About Deputy

Founded in 2008, Deputy’s mission is to simplify shift work. The company streamlines scheduling, timesheets, tasks and communication for business owners and their workers. Deputy’s software helps businesses navigate workforce legislation including wages, overtime, entitlements and penalties - providing businesses with tools to simplify compliance and build a thriving workplace.

More than 250,000 workplaces globally are using Deputy to manage scheduling and effectively communicate with employees, providing millions of shift workers with more flexibility and control over their schedules.

About Tapcheck

Tapcheck is a financial wellness benefit that allows employees to access their earnings before payday. Available at no cost to employers, Tapcheck uses an intuitive mobile app to give workers greater control over their finances, which reduces their stress at home and increases their productivity at work. And thanks to Tapcheck’s seamless integration with existing payroll programs, employers who incorporate on-demand earnings into their employee benefits packages find it to be a cost-effective way to distinguish their company from competitors, reduce turnover rates, and provide the financial flexibility that employees want. For more information, visit https://www.tapcheck.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.