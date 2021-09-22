Medchart and Filevine Streamline Records Retrieval in the Digital Age

TORONTO & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Medchart announced a strategic technology partnership with Filevine, the leading legal work platform, with over 50,000 professional users worldwide. ​​Through explicit patient authorization, Medchart empowers law firms to easily, securely, and cost-effectively access and exchange patient-authorized digitized health records, billing data and affidavits with Filevine’s streamlined legal management software.

“Filevine and Medchart understand the need to unleash productivity and efficiency gains for medical records retrieval and review,” says Erik Bermudez, vice president of strategic partnerships at Filevine. “At its core, the integration between Filevine and Medchart enables personal injury law firms to better represent their clients’ interests by leveraging innovative technology and modernizing processes.”

Medchart’s connected data network includes tens of thousands of trusted data connections with more than 100 million patients and hundreds of thousands of data sources, including providers, pharmacies, electronic medical records (EMRs), and clinics across North America. By aggregating this medical data, Medchart allows law firms to focus on using and analyzing the data while spending less time retrieving it.

“Medchart and Filevine position mass tort and personal injury law firms to spur their much-needed digital transformation, allowing them to securely collect and contextualize data to inform important lawsuits,” said Anand Ablack, vice president of business development and legal at Medchart. “Filevine and Medchart become indispensable in getting medical records into the hands of personal injury law firms to find justice for their clients.”

Medchart is a Gold sponsor at Filevine’s annual conference, Legal X 2021, taking place on September 27–29 in Salt Lake City. Contact us at sales@medchart.com to arrange a time to meet and get a demonstration of our platform at Booth 20.

About Medchart

Medchart is a secure platform for easily aggregating and analyzing patient-authorized access to health data. By providing tens of thousands of trusted data connections through a simple-to-use API set, Medchart makes it easy for law firms to practice more profitably. Medchart customers include law firms representing nearly 40% of all U.S. claimants in the ongoing Purdue opioid litigation. Investors include Crosslink Capital, Golden Ventures, Vast Ventures, Union Ventures, iGan Partners, Stanford Law School, and Nas, an original backer. Visit Medchart at www.medchart.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Filevine

Filevine is changing the way legal work gets done for law practitioners and their clients. As the leading legal work platform, Filevine is dedicated to empowering all organizations with tools to simplify and elevate complex, high-stakes legal work. Powering everything from document management and client communication to contract lifecycle management and business analytics, over 25,000 legal professionals use Filevine daily to deliver excellence in every contract, deadline, and result. Filevine is the top legal software company on the Inc. 5000 list, has been named one of the Utah Business Fast 50 and is among the top 50 fastest-growing privately-owned software companies according to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list. Learn more at www.filevine.com.