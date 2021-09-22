ThirdLove Enters the Active Market After Years of Customer Demand

ThirdLove's new Active line features three unique collections made to fit all the ways she moves throughout her day.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ThirdLove, the top online bra brand for millennials, is ready to disrupt the industry again with the launch of its new Active category. Designed specifically for fit and with comfort at the heart of every detail, ThirdLove’s foray into the fitness space includes three collections that were all created with different innovative fabrications for various fitness experiences.

Market Opportunity:

“We have heard our customer’s rallying cry for ThirdLove to create sports bras and activewear that solves their fit issues, and we know there’s still a huge white space in the active market,” said Heidi Zak, Co-Founder, and CEO of ThirdLove. “We believe that comfort is power and are thrilled to bring ThirdLove’s Active category to the market, with an intense focus on fit, quality, and design that allows women to perform their best, no matter how they choose to move.”

With ‘Sports Bra’ being the most-searched term on ThirdLove’s website and the Worldwide women’s activewear wear industry forecasted to reach a value of $216.9 billion (USD) by 2025, the brand saw the demand and opportunity to deliver on the comfort and fit that they’re known for. ThirdLove conducted extensive market research and leveraged customer survey findings to re-engineer the sports bra to meet the Company's rigorous requirements. ThirdLove’s groundbreaking sports bra design features cup and band sizing for a precise fit and better support, adjustable back closure with tagless labels, convertible straps, and a wireless design with breathable foam.

Active Collections:

Whether it’s yoga, hiking, cycling, barre, HIIT, or meditation, ThirdLove’s new Active offerings champion women in their active lifestyles. The line includes three unique collections meant to fit all the ways she moves throughout her day:

The Kinetic Collection | High Impact: Adjustable support, made to move.

| High Impact: Adjustable support, made to move. The Flex Collection | Medium Impact: Sculpting seamless stretch.

| Medium Impact: Sculpting seamless stretch. The Muse Collection | Low Impact: Designed for flowing with style and intention.

The centerpiece and hero product of the line is the TL-designed Kinetic Performance Sports Bra. After two years of research and development, the performance wireless sports bra was based off of the brand’s marquee product, the 24/7™ Classic T-Shirt Bra, reimagined to provide wireless comfort and high support. With moisture wicking for quick drying and a wireless breathable foam with support zones, the Bra ensures every woman can live her most comfortable active life.

Go to Market Strategy:

For the first time, ThirdLove is featuring real athletes and active women with inspirational backgrounds and followings in the Company’s marketing campaign to help launch the collection. Reflecting ThirdLove’s new brand evolution and art direction, focused on the movements of everyday life, the Active photoshoot includes: Mia Kang(@miakang), Keon Saghari (@neonkeon), Skye Moore (@schuylerm), Jennifer Atilémile (@jenniferatilemile), and Jenny Clise (@jennyclise).

For additional information on ThirdLove’s Active line, please visit https://www.thirdlove.com/pages/active. To find your perfect fit using ThirdLove’s 3D fit experience, The Fitting Room, visit http://www.thirdlove.com/pages/fitting-room

About ThirdLove

ThirdLove is a multi-generational women’s lifestyle brand focused on elevated essentials across bras, underwear, loungewear, and more, which are designed to support women feeling effortlessly comfortable and confident. To date, over 19 million women have found their fit with ThirdLove's original Fit Finder® quiz and can now experience the next-generation 3D interactive fit and style experience via ThirdLove’s new virtual Fitting Room. ThirdLove supports the broader community through its TL Effect program, created to encourage and support early-stage companies run by female entrepreneurs of color and through the donation of more than $40 million worth of products to women in need. To learn more, visit www.thirdlove.com.