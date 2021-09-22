DXC Technology Collaborates with Qualtrics to Transform the Modern Workplace Experience

TYSONS, Va. & PROVO, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) and Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM) today announced a new collaboration to make the Qualtrics’ EmployeeXM™ experience management platform a part of DXC’s Modern Workplace service solution. Blended with DXC’s Modern Workplace operational data, DXC will capture and integrate experience data from Qualtrics–how employees feel about their technology experience at work–to provide valuable, real-time employee sentiment to drive greater engagement, collaboration and productivity.

DXC will be the first to use the Modern Workplace solution internally to transform the digital experiences for its more than 130,000 employees, the majority of whom are working virtually.

Qualtrics research has found that employees’ technology experience is playing a larger role in the overall employee experience, particularly as the digital workplace continues to evolve. Over 90% of CIOs believe the IT experience is important when it comes to attracting and retaining talent and building corporate culture.

“As a leading provider of Modern Workplace services globally, DXC helps organizations transform and foster collaboration and productivity on any device, anytime and anywhere. Adding the power of Qualtrics’ employee experience technology to DXC’s Modern Workplace is a natural fit to further elevate the value and data provided on experience for our customers and colleagues,” said Mike McDaniel, President, Modern Workplace at DXC Technology. “For our customers and for our own workplace, DXC is committed to putting experience at the center of everything we do and the intelligence we achieve from the Qualtrics platform is a key differentiator of DXC’s services.”

“Experience data is becoming the most valuable data in an organization and is critical to business success today and tomorrow,” said Brad Anderson, Qualtrics’ President of Products and Services. “Qualtrics is helping some of the world’s leading organizations win the war for talent, and the collaboration between Qualtrics and DXC will help even more companies deliver next-level workplace experiences that increase collaboration, productivity and engagement.”

For more information, check out DXC’s Modern Workplace TechTalk and Qualtrics’ latest Ctrl+B web series episode.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world’s largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product and brand. Over 13,500 organizations around the world use Qualtrics to listen, understand and take action on experience data (X-data™)—the beliefs, emotions and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

Forward-looking Statement

No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.