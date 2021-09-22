Viant Enhances CTV Fraud Protection Through Integral Ad Science Partnership

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced an expanded partnership integrating IAS's CTV fraud pre-bid solution within the Adelphic® advertising software, enhancing CTV fraud protection capabilities for brands and agencies.

Through the expanded partnership, Viant’s brands and agencies can now optimize their CTV campaigns to avoid known sources of bot fraud and other forms of invalid traffic (IVT).

“Viant’s expertise and CTV scalability uniquely position us to bring this partnership to brands and agencies,” said Jon Ahuna, Senior Vice President of Technical Operations, Viant. “We remain committed to working with trusted partners, such as Integral Ad Science, to support the current and future needs of CTV advertisers.”

Connected TV is among the fastest-growing channels in digital advertising today. According to eMarketer, 67% of the U.S. population is expected to be using CTV by 2025, representing a $27 billion-dollar ad market.

“With our CTV fraud pre-bid solution, we’re helping brands and agencies optimize their CTV campaigns more effectively and make every impression count,” said Chance Johnson, Chief Revenue Officer, IAS. “Our expanded partnership with Viant provides their customers with important insights and control to maximize their media buying for CTV campaigns.”

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com.

About Viant

Viant® is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic®, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio and digital out-of-home channels. Viant’s Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and are combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an Ad Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and the Adelphic DSP is featured on AdExchanger’s 2021 Programmatic Power Players list. To learn more, visit viantinc.com and adelphic.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.