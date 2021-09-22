AmeriHealth Caritas Appoints William T. Keena Market President of Its New Hampshire Plan

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmeriHealth Caritas, a national leader in Medicaid managed care and other health care solutions for those most in need, announced it has appointed William T. Keena as market president of its New Hampshire plan, AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire. In this role, Keena will be responsible for the plan’s strategic direction, growth, and leadership. He will also serve as the plan’s primary point of contact with the state of New Hampshire.

A proven Medicaid managed care leader with experience in New Hampshire and other states, Keena most recently served as vice president of operations for New Hampshire Healthy Families. He previously held health plan operations leadership roles at WellCare, Amerigroup, and Cigna.

Keena is a graduate of the University of Connecticut. He also served in the United States Army Reserve for seven years and graduated from the Army’s Military Intelligence Officer, Tactical/Strategic Intelligence Officer and Airborne schools.

“ Bill is a strong leader whose experience, along with his compassion for those whom Medicaid serves, will ensure AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire continues its partnership with the state of New Hampshire and our members,” said AmeriHealth Caritas Chairman and CEO Paul A. Tufano. “ We are excited to welcome him to our leadership team, and confident our organization and our members will benefit from his unique knowledge and expertise.”

“ In less than two years of service, AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire has made a great impact on the state and its residents in greatest need. I am honored to have the opportunity to lead such a dedicated, inspiring team that has already accomplished so much,” said Keena. “ As a Medicaid health plan, AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire is on the front lines of addressing health and other socioeconomic disparities in our society, many of which were laid bare by the events that took place during the pandemic. I look forward to helping the state and its most at-risk residents recover and move into a brighter future.”

About AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire

AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire is a managed care organization serving enrollees in New Hampshire’s Medicaid Care Management program. AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire helps the state’s Medicaid population get care, stay well, and build healthy communities by addressing the acute and broader social factors that drive health outcomes. For more information, visit www.amerihealthcaritasnh.com.

About AmeriHealth Caritas

AmeriHealth Caritas is one of the nation’s leaders in health care solutions for those most in need. Operating in 13 states and the District of Columbia, AmeriHealth Caritas serves nearly 5 million Medicaid, Medicare, and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) members through its integrated managed care products, pharmaceutical benefit management and specialty pharmacy services, and behavioral health services. Headquartered in Philadelphia, AmeriHealth Caritas is a mission-driven organization with nearly 40 years of experience serving low-income and chronically ill populations. For more information, visit www.amerihealthcaritas.com.