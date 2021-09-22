Virginia Information Technologies Agency Hires 6,000 Technical Contractors With CAI

ALLENTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAI, an innovative business technology services firm, today announced that the Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA) will continue its managed service provider (MSP) program for the Commonwealth of Virginia through the newly-awarded IT Contingent Labor contract with CAI. CAI was selected based on years of experience and skill in providing organizations with access to technical and specialized contingent labor.

CAI has supported the commonwealth’s IT contingent labor needs by providing more than 6,000 contractors to over 700 projects with a wide range of skills and technologies to reduce administrative tasks and costs. The new IT Contingent Labor program will result in savings for the commonwealth’s purchasers while still leveraging a proven and familiar process of securing their contingent workforce. The program supports the governor’s directive to increase opportunities for Small, Woman and Minority-owned (SWaM) businesses by releasing open positions early and offering mentoring programs.

“IT work that requires extensive coding and particular aptitudes, commands well-trained, knowledgeable and innovative talent,” said Tom Salvaggio, President of CAI. “These complex projects often take months to years to complete which is why along with the right expertise, stamina is also a necessity. With our longstanding experience in supplying this specialized labor for our clients, we set a high precedence when sourcing and selecting technical talent that delivers results.”

With support from a leading Vendor Management System (VMS) provider, the commonwealth will continue to benefit from complete visibility into the recruitment and selection of IT talent, as well as the service-level agreements to manage the acquisition, time reporting and invoicing process.

“Virginia’s information technology contingent labor program has been a tremendous success over the past 16 years; I am pleased that we can continue to deliver comprehensive consulting service options and a flexible process for our customer agencies,” said Chief Information Officer of the Commonwealth, Nelson Moe.

The Virginia program will continue to be managed locally in Richmond by CAI staff who will work to assist the commonwealth in overseeing the engaged resources and projects. Supporting this program is a vast and diverse network of IT companies able to supply temporary talent and project services to the commonwealth.

About the Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA)

The Virginia IT Agency proudly serves the Commonwealth’s 65 executive branch agencies, workforce of 55,000 state employees and 8.6 million Virginians. VITA connects Virginians to critical government services through information and innovation technology, infrastructure, cybersecurity and governance. www.vita.virginia.gov

About CAI

CAI is a leading business technology services firm committed to helping private and public organizations drive value, improve productivity and enhance customer experience. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including application management, strategy and consulting, intelligent automation, contingent workforce solutions, IT service management and business analytics. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Allentown, PA, CAI is a privately held company with offices throughout North America and the Asia-Pacific region. CAI is made up a diverse and innovative global team known for providing right-sized strategy, solutions and ongoing support for its customers. Visit www.cai.io and follow the brand on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Instagram.