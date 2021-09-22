Alyce and Salesloft Partner to Enable Revenue Teams to Drive Impact with Smart Gifting

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alyce, the world’s first Smart Gifting platform, today announced a partnership and technology integration with sales engagement leader Salesloft. With Alyce for Salesloft, marketers, sales teams, and business development representatives have an efficient, unified platform with built-in intelligence that enables personal gifting across marketing campaigns and sales cadences.

Sales and marketing teams are continually seeking smart solutions and strategies that can help them break through the generic, impersonal clutter in order to create memorable, impactful moments with prospects and customers. As the industry’s only smart gifting platform, Alyce’s technology enables sales professionals and marketers to take a recipient-focused approach to gifting that builds stronger relationships and drives greater business results.

Alyce for Salesloft is a unique integration that provides a variety of benefits to both sales teams and to the recipients of their campaigns. Specifically, Alyce for Salesloft users can:

Send an Alyce gift while working in Salesloft. With Alyce for Salesloft, marketers and sellers can integrate gifting into their day-to-day workflow without leaving the Salesloft platform. With a focus on maximizing efficiency for sales and marketing teams, Alyce for Salesloft uses an intuitive, familiar user experience so they don’t have to sacrifice time in order to deliver personal gifting moments.

View gifting history to optimize engagement and follow-up. The gift history feature in Alyce for Salesloft offers new levels of intelligence so that marketers and sellers always know which gifts prospects have already received and how they engaged with each gift. With this information, marketing and sales teams can optimize follow-up to drive greater impact.

Choose the perfect gifts for prospects within Salesloft. Alyce's smart gifting platform uses AI to recommend the top gift options for an individual prospect, and harnesses a curated global marketplace to offer a truly personal recipient experience. Alyce for Salesloft enables users to take a recipient-first approach to gifting so that prospects and customers receive gifts that feel just right for them.

“Our partnership with Salesloft is such a natural match. We are both committed to enabling revenue teams to build strong relationships and improve business results with the help of smart technology. At Alyce, we are thrilled that our integration with Salesloft is giving marketing and sales teams new gifting superpowers right in their workflow that will allow them to deliver meaningful moments, increase revenue, and create greater impact,” said Greg Segall, CEO of Alyce.

“At Salesloft, our mission is to create a better way for sellers to make personal connections with their buyers,” said Sydney Sloan, Chief Marketing Officer of Salesloft. “Our partnership with Alyce makes it easier for sellers to build unique and meaningful customer relationships, which ultimately drives more revenue.”

Learn more about Alyce for Salesloft and this new integration at https://www.alyce.com/blog/introducing-alyce-salesloft-integration/.

About Alyce

Alyce is the only Smart Gifting platform, enabling sales, marketing, and customer success teams to create personal bonds and drive results through a relational, recipient-first approach to gifting. With an AI-powered platform and global network of partners, Alyce bridges the physical and digital world of marketing and revenue generation so that enterprises can better engage prospects, customers, and employees while delivering greater impact. Alyce is a venture-backed, privately held company headquartered in Boston, MA. Learn more at alyce.com.

About Salesloft

Salesloft is the provider of the leading sales engagement platform that helps sellers and sales teams drive more revenue. The Modern Revenue Workspace™ by Salesloft is the one place for sellers to execute all of their digital selling tasks, communicate with buyers, understand what to do next, and get the coaching and insights they need to win. Thousands of the world’s most successful sales teams, like those at IBM, Shopify, Square, and Cisco, drive more revenue with Salesloft. For more information visit salesloft.com.