Sparkfly and Lunchbox Partner to Deliver Engaging and Personalized Experiences for Restaurant Goers

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sparkfly, an award-winning offer management solutions company, and Lunchbox, a next-gen enterprise online ordering engine for restaurants, today announced the two companies are teaming up to empower restaurants with new ways to surprise and delight customers through personalized, uniquely tailored offers, rewards, communications, and digital mobile and online ordering capabilities.

The partnership will merge Sparkfly's offer management, digital wallet and transaction services with Lunchbox's mobile and online ordering technology and customer data platform (CDP), bringing to life real-time offer redemption data for modern day restaurants. The two companies will work together to deliver leading-edge marketing programs that strengthen the guest-restaurant relationship, bolster the brand’s bottom line with commission-free food ordering and delivery, and effectively drive transformational customer acquisition and loyalty.

Since Sparkfly and Lunchbox both capture real-time behavioral data, brand marketers can easily implement instant campaign optimizations and create powerful digital experiences and activations that drive stronger engagement.

“At Sparkfly, we make it our mission to provide unmatched experiences for brands while empowering digital marketers to be able to innovate even faster to meet their customers’ needs,” said Sparkfly CEO Catherine Tabor. “Lunchbox is a true industry innovator, launched by restaurateurs for restaurants, giving them a unique point-of-view to better understand what customers want and how restaurants should operate in the digital landscape today. We are honored to partner with such a reputable and respected company and I look forward to making a difference in brands’ transformative marketing journey for years to come.”

"Sparkfly has an awesome track record of working with large enterprise brands to bridge the digital & in-store data gap. Together, we’ll take our future joint projects to an even higher level of excellence,” said Lunchbox CEO and Co-Founder Nabeel Alamgir. “We are looking forward to working together to build a modern customer experience for restaurant brands in this super-digital world.”

Sparkfly is a trusted partner of several national restaurant brands, including Chipotle and First Watch. As one of the most digitally-savvy restaurants in the industry, Chipotle hired Sparkfly to implement their new promotions management platform and to generate personalized offer codes, track loyalty rewards, and analyze results in real-time. Boasting 24 million members, Chipotle contends its Rewards program is now among the fastest-growing loyalty programs in restaurant industry history; this growth helped the brand record more than $2 billion in digital sales, as announced in early Sept. 2021.

Lunchbox, too, is a valued partner to growing and established restaurant and food brands. In 2020, Lunchbox announced a partnership with Clean Juice, the first and original USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise. The partnership launched a new branded consumer app for Clean Juice, and in its first 30 days, the app garnered more than 72,000 downloads and improved its consumer ranking to a 4.9 out of 5 on the Apple app store; additionally, Clean Juice reported 41 percent year-over-year growth in average monthly revenue per location.

About Sparkfly

Sparkfly is an offer management solutions company that helps marketers maximize customer acquisition and loyalty programs by connecting real-time customer behavior with online and in-store sales. Our platform allows merchants to dynamically create and manage offer campaigns, distribute single-use coupons across all digital and physical marketing channels, and measure effectiveness in real-time. Innovative QSRs and retailers such as Chipotle, &pizza, and Great Clips leverage Sparkfly’s technology for frictionless connectivity between marketing technologies and POS systems. For the first time ever, merchants have real-time insight into offer redemption, ROI on marketing campaigns and media spend, sales attribution and customer purchase intelligence. Ultimately, we empower brands to understand and engage customers on an individual basis by modernizing existing retail systems with agile, real-time marketing technology. Visit www.sparkfly.com to learn more about Sparkfly.

About Lunchbox

Lunchbox empowers brands with a next-gen online ordering engine that drives sales and engagement through powerful growth marketing tools to help create stronger relationships with their guests. Lunchbox works with industry-leading restaurants like Bareburger and World Famous Chef David Chang's Fuku to build the best-in-class digital ordering experiences that drive returns and sales, all while moving guests away from third-party sites. To learn more, visit www.lunchbox.io.