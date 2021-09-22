Fortanix Partners with Snowflake to Provide External “Tokenization as a Service” Capabilities

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fortanix® Inc., the data-first multicloud security company, today announced a new partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, that makes Data Security Manager SaaS (DSM SaaS) available to Snowflake customers, giving them the ability to tokenize data inside and outside Snowflake. As a Snowflake Select Technology Partner, Fortanix offers Snowflake customers an easy-to-implement and low-cost tokenization service that requires no hardware installation or perpetual license and can be up and running in minutes.

As data flows across multiple environments, it needs to be protected everywhere. Fortanix DSM SaaS provides joint customers the ability to tokenize their most private data elements, such as U.S. social security numbers, securing that data before it is processed by Snowflake. Snowflake customers can purchase tokenization as a service operated by Fortanix, eliminating the overhead of deploying and managing a separate security solution. Fortanix DSM SaaS also provides multisite and hybrid cloud support, built-in encryption, key management, and support for a variety of interfaces. The Fortanix architecture eliminates the risk of key compromise in shared infrastructures. All of this can be set up in less than five minutes using Fortanix’s new Snowflake Wizard.

“As more and more apps and services migrate to the cloud, it only makes sense that data security should as well,” said Ambuj Kumar, CEO and co-founder at Fortanix. “Tokenization has traditionally been a solution only larger enterprises could afford due to high implementation costs and ongoing licensing. Offering the capability as a service with Fortanix DSM SaaS helps customers manage costs, get faster value, and expand their cloud capabilities.”

“The addition of Fortanix DSM SaaS gives our users a flexible and easy-to-use tokenization option,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of technology alliances at Snowflake. “Even better, the solution’s ultra-fast time to deploy means that customers can gain value almost immediately.”

Availability

DSM SaaS is available immediately as an annual subscription service available from Fortanix or a Fortanix authorized reseller. Snowflake customers may also request a free trial by visiting DSM SaaS, at https://fortanix.com/DSMSaaS.

