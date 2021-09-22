Dovel and IT Objects Joint Venture Awarded GSA STARS III IDIQ

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dovel Technologies, a leading expert to federal agencies that blends deep domain expertise and advanced technologies in the health IT, life sciences, public safety, and grants management markets, announced today that through its joint venture with IT Objects, IT Objects-Dovel JV, LLC, it has been awarded a multi-award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide information technology (IT) services and IT services-based solutions for the 8(a) Streamlined Technology Acquisition Resource for Services (STARS) III Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) – “STARS III.”

“The STARS III program offers the opportunity for Dovel and IT Objects to leverage our advanced capabilities to make an impact for our customers across the government,” said Damon Griggs, Dovel CEO. “We are pleased to be named to this best-in-class contract vehicle and look forward to being part of the next iteration through our partnership with IT Objects.”

The fourth-generation contract offers IT services ranging from simple to complex and services-based

solutions such as IT help-desk support, information assurance, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation (RPA), with two focused scope sub-areas: emerging technologies and outside continental United States (OCONUS) support. STARS III partners with the Small Business Administration (SBA) to support the development of small firms and provide federal agencies a means to deliver mission-critical IT services while working with small, disadvantaged businesses.

“IT Objects is thrilled to partner with Dovel through our joint venture where we can offer the depth and breadth of our experience and capabilities to solve complex IT challenges,” said Ravi Palla, IT Objects President. “The opportunity to provide complete IT solutions is very important for us during this rapid digitalization period of federal IT systems. We look forward to bringing our combined services to our DoD and civilian customers using this small business contract vehicle.”

The 8(a) STARS III GWAC ordering period is a five-year base with one three-year option with a ceiling of $50 billion.

