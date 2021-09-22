Streamline Partners with Community Connections As SmartCare Enters Washington, DC

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Community Connections of Washington, DC (CCDC) has selected Streamline’s SmartCare as their organization’s next Electronic Health Record solution. The CCDC team was looking for a technologically advanced web-based system that could provide smoother connectivity both in the community and with telehealth based services. After an extensive procurement process, SmartCare was deemed the superior fit for current organizational needs, along with having the flexibility to best “future proof” CCDC against the unknowns of tomorrow.

Joseph Cullinan, Chief Administrative Officer at Community Connections stated, ““In the rapidly changing landscape of healthcare, Community Connections was looking for a system that would offer us the agility needed to navigate those changes and keep up with the world around us. SmartCare gives us the technology, integration, and clinical sophistication we were looking for without a lot of customization, all while offering the flexibility to grow and add to the system as we need.”

“We are excited to partner with Community Connections and spread the Streamline footprint into our nation’s capital,” said Javed Husain, Co-CEO at Streamline Healthcare Solutions. “Streamline was started 18 years ago with an emphasis on a web-based solution, and flexibility to cater to large, multi-faceted behavioral health providers. We look forward to working with the CCDC team as they make the transition to SmartCare.”

About Community Connections

Community Connections (CCDC) is one of the larger not-for-profit behavioral health providers in the Nation’s Capital. CCDC’s core purpose is to provide behavioral health, residential services, and primary health care coordination for marginalized and disenfranchised women, men and children living in the District of Columbia who are coping with mental illness, addiction, and the aftermath of trauma and abuse. CCDC serves approximately 3,000 individuals in Washington D.C.

http://www.communityconnectionsdc.org/

About Streamline Healthcare Solutions

Streamline delivers web-based software for healthcare organizations to provide and coordinate specialized behavioral service delivery processes. Streamline’s SmartCare™ solution was developed to truly integrate all departments; moving them to a more holistic service model. Streamline’s software solutions are well suited for organizations who wish to have a system that can incorporate its entire business processes into a single solution, with the ability to continue to grow as business lines' needs evolve. Streamline has been offering software in the behavioral health marketplace since 2003.

http://www.streamlinehealthcare.com