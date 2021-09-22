National Airport Parking Service Uses UKG Pro to Support Culture of Compassion

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM), payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, announced today that The Parking Spot, the leading near-airport parking company in the United States, is using UKG Pro to advance the company’s philanthropic values.

The Parking Spot has been a trusted short- and long-term parking solution for U.S. travelers for over two decades, currently serving more than 20 major airports with 40 parking locations. Prior to Pro, the company used a small payroll provider for its HCM. The company sought a solution that could help support its growth plans while delivering innovative HR technology. The company selected Pro, which includes UKG Pro Giving, a solution that enables companies to offer employees more opportunities to make a difference in their communities, with charitable giving campaigns that make participation easy and convenient.

The Parking Spot’s core corporate value revolves around people, and the company has a proud history of employees rallying around causes and colleagues facing adversity. Prior to Giving, the company collected employee donations through cumbersome and unsecure methods such as cash jars sitting at parking lot kiosks, the activation of credit card readers for in-person events, and employees using cash apps to transfer money to executives’ personal accounts. With Giving, the company established the technical foundation for its employee giving strategy, streamlining campaign administration and providing its people with a simple and secure giving platform.

“We were thrilled by how easy our first campaign was using Giving, in support of Black History Month,” said Mary Ruberry, chief people officer at The Parking Spot. “Because we were capturing substantial sums of money, our accounting team and payroll team were deeply involved. Everyone was pleasantly surprised to find that there was no need to build out a carrier connection or any other technical interface to move the money to where it was intended. Our first campaign was a critical moment to build employee trust in our process, and we can now promote future campaigns with a high degree of credibility.”

Ruberry noted that, because all employee giving takes place through the Pro mobile app, administrators have options in Giving to create a focused campaign for only local employees, or for responding to a specific need. In addition, the employees are able to tailor their giving in the app, with the option to view active campaigns and personal donations to date.

“Our hourly employees, which make up the majority of our employee base, come from a place in their hearts where they want to give,” said Ruberry. “Giving empowers our employees to donate in a way that is meaningful to them. We had one employee who decided he was able to give $1 per day for the duration of the February campaign, for a total of $28. The ease of giving through the app is evident in the response from our employees to our Black History Month campaign. Prior to the app, we had no way to track who contributed, as it was cash and all manual. For me, our giving journey has been educational and inspiring, and, at the executive level, we are so proud to have embraced a technology that amplifies our culture.”

“Philanthropy and giving are central to a healthy corporate culture, and the experience of supporting communities and people in need gives employees purpose and meaning,” said Chris Phenicie, chief sales officer, mid-market and strategic, at UKG. “We are pleased that The Parking Spot has successfully incorporated Pro into its strategies for enhancing the work experience, and that employees have responded with such enthusiasm.”

Supporting Resources

About UKG

At UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), our purpose is people. Built from a merger that created one of the largest cloud companies in the world, UKG believes organizations succeed when they focus on their people. As a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, UKG delivers award-winning Pro, Dimensions, and Ready solutions to help tens of thousands of organizations across geographies and in every industry drive better business outcomes, improve HR effectiveness, streamline the payroll process, and help make work a better, more connected experience for everyone. UKG has 13,000 employees around the globe and is known for an inclusive workplace culture. The company has earned numerous awards for culture, products, and services, including consecutive years on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

Copyright 2021 UKG Inc. All rights reserved. For a full list of UKG trademarks, please visit ukg.com/trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change.