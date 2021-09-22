Suffolk Selected as Design Builder of the Child Development Academic Facility at Los Angeles Community College District’s Pierce College

Suffolk has been selected as the design builder of the Pierce College Child Development Academic Facility, which is estimated to be completed in 2023. Copyright Hawkins Brown and RACAIA. (Photo: Business Wire)

Suffolk has been selected as the design builder of the Pierce College Child Development Academic Facility, which is estimated to be completed in 2023. Copyright Hawkins Brown and RACAIA. (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Suffolk, one of the most innovative and successful builders and real estate enterprises in the country, has been selected as the design builder of a one-story, 10,000 square-foot Child Development Academic Facility at Los Angeles Community College District’s Pierce College in Woodland Hills, Calif. Currently in the initial design phase, the $14M project is anticipated to begin construction in 2022 with completion estimated for 2023.

Designed by RACAIA Architecture & Interior Design and Hawkins Brown, the Pierce College Child Development Academic Facility will bring a new, modern facility to campus, utilized by the college’s child development and early childhood education program students and faculty. The project will create five instructional classroom and laboratory spaces, along with consolidated departmental offices, a meeting room, computer lab, and additional common areas, all adjacent to the operating Pierce College Child Development Center, providing students access to real-life teaching situations with children through observation or hands-on experience.

"The child development and early childhood education program at Pierce College is a critical one that not only supports the local community, but continues to build the next generation of childhood educators," said Ken Summers, General Manager of Suffolk Los Angeles. "The addition of this state-of-the-art Child Development Academic Facility brings new opportunities to students and faculty, and we're proud to be part of a project that will continue to play an important role for future students."

As the design builder, Suffolk is working collaboratively with the Los Angeles Community College District to deliver the academic facility from project conception to project completion. This project is notable as Suffolk continues to innovate within the education building sector, recently supporting Los Angeles Trade-Technical College with a 87,000 square-foot renovation and 13,000 square-foot addition, upgrading the building to achieve LEED-Silver certification. To date, Suffolk has completed 250 projects on higher education campuses and facilitated $3.75 billion in higher education projects.

“As higher education institutions continue to evaluate and adapt to challenges presented by the pandemic, we’re now starting to see an uptick in demand for construction projects across the West Region,” said Karri Novak, Vice President at Suffolk Construction Los Angeles. “At Suffolk, we are well-equipped to navigate the changing needs of the education system, helping build, renovate and upgrade facilities that will be here to support students and faculty for years to come.”

