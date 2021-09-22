Cross-Border Commerce Europe Launches the Second Edition of the "TOP 100 Cross-Border Marketplaces Europe". An Annual Analysis of the Best Global Cross-Border Platforms Operating in Europe, EU28 Including UK.

BRUSSELS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cross-Border Commerce Europe, the platform that drives cross-border e-commerce in Europe, launches a study that maps the 100 best global marketplaces in the sector with a zoom on their cross-border performance in Europe. The total cross-border e-commerce market in Europe, including the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway, represents a turnover of €198.5 billion in 2020 (excluding travel), of which €115.4 billion, or 58%, is generated by marketplaces. Amazon and eBay have the lion’s share with expectedly a turnover of €44.3 billion and €22.8 billion in 2020, driving more than half of the market. The TOP 100 Cross-Border Marketplaces realise €100 billion in turnover throughout Europe. During the COVID-19 pandemic, marketplaces grew with an amazing 37.5%, supported by C2C marketplaces. This growth is expected to continue in 2021, reaching 65% of cross-border online sales in Europe by 2025. A study carried out by CBCommerce with support from FedEx Express and Worldline.

The “TOP 100 Cross-Border Marketplaces operating in Europe” is a compilation of cross-border data of European marketplaces websites. The ranking is based on four parameters:

Cross-border online sales in Europe (28 countries in Europe including UK, Switzerland and Norway)

SEO indicators for cross-border performance

A cross-border score determined on the number of covered countries

Number and percentage of cross-border visits

Four additional weighted parameters refine the ranking:

Type of marketplaces business models (B2B – B2C – P2P – C2C – …)

Pan-European brand strategies

AI & Big Data strategies

Type and number of services offered to the customers

This study takes into account all types - B2C, B2B, C2C, P2P - of online platforms and covers all sectors except travel and sharing economy.

The TOP 10 Global Cross-Border Marketplaces operating in Europe:

- TOP 1: eBay (USA)

- TOP 2: AliExpress (China)

- TOP 3: Amazon (USA)

- TOP 4: Etsy (USA)

- TOP 5: Vinted (Lithuania)

- TOP 6: OLX (The Netherlands)

- TOP 7: Wish (USA)

- TOP 8: Discogs (USA)

- TOP 9: Zalando (Germany)

- TOP 10: Uber Eats (USA)

Full press release: https://www.cbcommerce.eu/press-releases/second-edition-of-the-top-100-cross-border-marketplaces-europe-an-annual-analysis-of-the-best-global-cross-border-platforms/

Infographic: http://docs.cbcommerce.eu/press-releases/marketplaces/top100-marketplaces-2021-infographic.pdf