Fast Fashion Retailer Primark Selects InMoment to Provide Customer Feedback, Understand Customers at Scale and Expand into New Markets

InMoment®, the leading provider of Experience Improvement (XI)™ solutions, is the selected Customer Experience (CX) partner for global fashion retailer, Primark, supporting the brand to improve customer experience, increase customer loyalty, retention and repeat business.

Primark is an international retailer that offers the latest fashion, beauty and homeware at the best value on the high street. They operate in 400 stores in thirteen countries across Europe and most recently, America. Obsession with price and value for money means that Primark customers are able to shop the latest trends without breaking the bank. The aim for the team at Primark is to provide the best product for the best price and create the best experience for their customers.

Primark partnered with InMoment to understand what brings their customers back, and make improvements to customer experiences that encourages their customers to shop more. By focusing on what customers are saying in real time, and being able to gauge their tone of voice (sentiment), Primark has the ability to quickly understand what customers like and dislike and take action to improve the experience for future shopping trips.

Philip Clarke, Analytics and Reporting Manager at Primark, said “We needed a company with expertise and knowledge of customer experience in the retail industry and InMoment was the right fit for us. Their focus on continuously developing technical innovations to their software means that Primark will also benefit and be at the forefront of competition.”

Primark is able to operate their CX programme at scale, in different locations and languages across the globe, leveraging the InMoment XI platform and its text and sentiment analysis. Primark continues to expand into new markets with the help of InMoment, understanding customers quickly is helping aid expansion plans to gain understanding of regional differences.

About InMoment

About InMoment

Improving experiences is why InMoment exists. Our mission is to help our clients improve experiences at the intersection of value—where customer, employee, and business needs come together.