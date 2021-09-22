Krista Software and Tech Mahindra Announce Key Strategic Partnership to Deliver Intelligent Automation at Scale to Customers

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Krista Software Inc., the provider of Intelligent Automation platform “Krista” and Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, have signed a strategic partnership to deliver Intelligent Automation at scale to customers.

Krista helps customers automate complex business processes by orchestrating people, systems & AI/ML models in easy-to-understand “conversations” which drive specific business outcomes. With the fastest time to value and the lowest possible TCO of any automation platform, enterprises are able to deliver on their automation roadmaps with Krista.

Rajesh Chandiramani, Senior Vice President and Global Business Head - ESRM, AI and Data Analytics and Cloud, Tech Mahindra, said, “Technology is now significantly transforming the way services are being designed and delivered and providing support to the customers. This partnership is in line with our TechM NXT.NOW framework and together with Krista Software, we will enable digital transformation and deliver intelligent automation at scale to the customer.”

“We are excited to partner with Tech Mahindra,” said Mr. Satendar Bhatia, EVP & Chief Revenue Officer at Krista Software. “Their eagerness to take highly differentiated and transformative technologies to their customers creates the perfect recipe for a successful joint go to market.”

About Krista Software

Krista Software is in an unrelenting pursuit to help businesses find the right answers. Krista Software produces Krista, a modern Intelligent Automation platform which empowers businesses to leverage existing IT assets by building low-cost automation applications. For more information, visit kristasoft.com.

