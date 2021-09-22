APOLLO Insurance Partners With Insurdinary to Offer Their Customers Access to Immediate Digital Insurance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APOLLO Insurance Solutions Ltd. (“APOLLO Insurance”) Canada’s leading online insurance provider, has partnered with Insurdinary to offer immediate digital insurance products. With over 1 million website visitors, users will now have instant access to insurance at the palm of their hand.

Launched in 2019, APOLLO Insurance now offers the largest selection of online insurance in Canada, through brokers and embedded partnerships like this one. Through APOLLO, consumers can get a quote and purchase insurance in five minutes, from any device, 24/7. Insurdinary offers users a fast, free, and easy-to-use comparison website with access to the best and lowest rates for a wide range of insurance providers, mortgage rates, credit cards, and loans in Canada.

“Insudinary offers an incredible service to Canadians who are looking to make the right financial decision,” said APOLLO Business Development Manager Yonas Alemyehu. “With Insurdinary and APOLLO partnering, our ability to offer immediate fulfillment through a digital insurance experience, will make it easier for users when they are looking for an insurance solution.”

Insurdinary is Canada’s leading insurance rates comparison and financial promotion website, where users can get informed before they get insured. With over 50 existing partnerships with insurance and financial institutions across Canada, Insurdinary has provided over 1 million quotes and offers with their partners on both the insurance and financial side. With over a thousand reviews and a rating of 4.9, Insurdinary achieved the highest review amongst all competing aggregators in Canada. Whether you're looking for the best insurance, the lowest rate for a loan, or mortgage, Insurdinary puts your savings first, helping Canadians find the right solution.

“Insurdinary has a long-term vision - to provide consumers with ‘All Financial Resources in One’ where consumers are given access to in-depth information so that they can make smarter financial decisions,” said CEO and President David Solomonov.

“With our ‘Phygital’ approach, clients get a combination of technology and human interaction. We incorporate the human touch for those consumers who require more information over the phone by connecting them to licensed Insurance and Financial partners, further assuring the consumer’s mindset so that they can get not only the lowest priced product but also the Right Product for their needs.”

“APOLLO happens to be an excellent option for digital-savvy consumers looking for Home, Tenant, and Commercial Insurance. Therefore, we are excited about this partnership as it aligns with our digital approach to helping consumers find the insurance solutions they are searching for.”

APOLLO’s proprietary technology platform, the APOLLO Exchange, transacts insurance business in real-time and leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, create and deliver policies. Thousands of types of small businesses and individuals are able to buy online without human intervention.

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO is Canada's leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7.

Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect a payment, and issue policies for thousands of types of small businesses and individuals without human intervention.

Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships, APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance.

For more information, visit: https://apollocover.com/

About Insurdinary

Insurdinary is a FAST, FREE and Easy-to-Use insurance quotes comparison website with access to the BEST and LOWEST RATES for a wide range of insurance providers in Canada. In addition to insurance products, we help Canadians find the right solution for the lowest possible rate for loans, credit cards, mortgages and much more.

For more information, visit: https://www.insurdinary.ca/