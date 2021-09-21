FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Caliber Collision Portfolio for $7.2 Million

MILL VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of three Caliber Collision properties for $7.2 million. The properties are located in highly trafficked corridors in New York and are corporate-operated under net leases with a weighted average of seven years of term remaining and annual rent increases of 2%. The transaction was priced at a 6.8% cap rate on rent today, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.