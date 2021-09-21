CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Commences Restart of Ammonia Plant at Billingham, UK, Complex

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products, today announced that it is immediately restarting the ammonia plant at its Billingham, UK, complex. The restart follows an interim agreement reached today to cover the costs to restart the ammonia plant and produce CO 2 for the UK market.

“We want to thank The Honorable Kwasi Kwarteng, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and his entire staff for working tirelessly to bring about this agreement enabling restart of the plant and averting a potential CO 2 supply disruption impacting many industries, including food and beverage availability to UK consumers,” said Tony Will, president and chief executive officer, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. “We look forward to working with Secretary Kwarteng and the UK government on developing a longer-term solution, including the development of alternative suppliers of CO 2 for the UK market.”

CO 2 is a byproduct of the ammonia production process. Safely restarting the ammonia plant at the Billingham Complex is expected to take several days.

About CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

At CF Industries, our mission is to provide clean energy to feed and fuel the world sustainably. With our employees focused on safe and reliable operations, environmental stewardship, and disciplined capital and corporate management, we are on a path to decarbonize our ammonia production network – the world’s largest – to enable green and blue hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement and other industrial activities. Our nine manufacturing complexes in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, an unparalleled storage, transportation and distribution network in North America, and logistics capabilities enabling a global reach underpin our strategy to leverage our unique capabilities to accelerate the world’s transition to clean energy. CF Industries routinely posts investor announcements and additional information on the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com and encourages those interested in the company to check there frequently.

Safe Harbor Statement

