This International Day of Peace, PeaceTech Lab announces the return of the acclaimed International Peace Honors in 2022

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amidst of unprecedented global challenges, individuals continue to come together to drive collective efforts for peace, championing causes that affect us all - climate change, social justice, healthcare, and education. PeaceTech Lab (PTL), the award-winning non-profit organization founded by the United States Institute of Peace, believes those efforts should be celebrated and honored. Today, on the International Day of Peace, the organization announces the return of the International Peace Honors. The star-filled ceremony, to be held in January 2022, seeks to galvanize a broader global community of activists and everyday citizens in a powerful call to action during these troubled times.

“Commemorating International Day of Peace has never been more important or urgent," said Sheldon Himelfarb, President and CEO, PeaceTech Lab. "And what better way to do it than an event like this, celebrating Generation PeaceTech, and the amazing power that billions of us now have to use our everyday tech in service of humanity. This is our challenge and our responsibility," added Himelfarb.

Earlier this year, the inaugural International Peace Honors (IPH) paid tribute to global change makers, like U.S. infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci; Black Lives Matter co-founder Opal Tometi; environmentalist and indigenous rights advocate; Amazonian Chief Raoni; and performer and human rights activist, Ricky Martin. International performances included Sting, Italy’s Laura Pausini, Spain’s Alejandro Sanz, Venezuela’s Evaluna Montaner and Camilo from Colombia – hosted by Natalia Jimenez with special appearances from Steph Curry, Eva Longoria, Former President Jimmy Carter, among others.

The 2022 IPH will continue the tradition of celebrating innovative leaders who make philanthropy and humanitarian service a hallmark of their lives. This year’s honorees include business leaders and technology pioneers helping billions of people obtain equitable access to the digital economy as well as activists and artists who help prevent the spread of disease, create access to education, protect our environment, and lead the global fight for equality and justice, using technology and media to remind us that our personal stories can change the world.

Award recipients will be announced in the coming weeks, highlighting each of their unique contributions towards building prosperous and peaceful communities around the world.

As we acknowledge this year’s International Day of Peace, the United Nations has asked us to consider the theme “Recovering Better For An Equitable and Sustainable World.” The announcement of the return of the IPH serves as a reminder that we are global citizens and what happens in one part of the world can affect people everywhere.

“‘Recovering Better’ means we can’t go back to old ways and habits,” acknowledged MariaEsmeralda Paguaga, executive producer of the International Peace Honors. “We have all changed through our shared hardship. It’s time to forge a new identity- why not be a person who wants to make a difference in the world?”

She continued: “Sometimes, it’s hard to see how we can help. We might not be able to restore the disruption by the pandemic, nor solve world hunger, climate change or global conflict on our own. But altruism is contagious. If every person committed to just one act of kindness a day, think how much better our world would become.”

Funds raised from IPH support PeaceTech Lab’s vital programs to counter hate speech and disinformation, produce award-winning peace media programs, amplify efforts for racial and social justice, and prevent violence globally. For more information: peacetechlab.org