EDYE Receives Certification from KidSAFE Seal Program

HITN proudly announced that EDYE, its premium SVOD preschool service has officially been certified by the KidSAFE + COPPA Seal Program. The KidSAFE Seal Program is an independent safety certification service and seal-of-approval program designed exclusively for children-friendly websites and technologies, including kid-targeted game sites, educational services, virtual worlds, social networks, mobile apps, tablet devices, and other similar interactive services and technologies. The KidSafe Seal program www.kidsafeseal.com as an FTC approved COPPA certification is one of the highest standards of online safety and privacy certifications that prioritizes the safety children. EDYE is a premium SVOD service that offers smart entertainment for children ages 2 to 6 and provides access to a mix of carefully curated content from the most important preschool programming producers from around the world.

“We are incredibly proud of the recognition EDYE has received with the KidSAFE+/COPPA certification. This reinforces our commitment to provide a children’s service with meaningful entertainment that parents in the United States and Latin America can trust”, said Maximiliano Vaccaro, VP of Digital Services at HITN.

Since its launch in 2019, EDYE has filled an important void of high-quality content provided in a safe environment. EDYE provides parents and preschool-age kids with opportunities to learn in a fun and unique way alongside their most beloved characters anytime, anywhere. With more than 2,500 episodes from over 70 preschool series, EDYE has created a dedicated educational parent guide for every single series, giving caregivers the opportunity to accompany children on their journey of discovery, transforming a passive watching experience, into a more engaging family moment. Children and parents can spend quality time together with their favorite characters such as Heidi, Sarah & Duck, Mölang, Maya the Bee, Sid the Science Kid, Pocoyo, Polly Pocket, and many more. In addition to the robust video content, the service also includes games, activities, and books through its apps and a parent guides section.

About EDYE:

EDYE is the first Spanish language premium SVOD/OTT service designed for preschool children and their parents. EDYE is certified by kidSAFE Seal Program and committed to creating a safe space for children to experience high-quality content carefully selected from the most well- known content studios around the globe. Children and parents can find over 70 preschool series from top animated content producers from around the world, bringing together more than 2,500 episodes along with interactive games, books, and parent guides. EDYE is available in the US on the App Store, Google Play, Apple TV, and ROKU. EDYE is available on Claro Video throughout Latin America and in Mexico on Megacable. For more information, visit: https://edye.com/