My Imports Announces Partnership With the American Red Cross

TEANECK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today My Imports announced that it will launch a full line of American Red Cross branded antibacterial soaps, hand sanitizers, disinfecting wipes, and sanitizing sprays in Q4 2021.

“We are thrilled to bring these high-quality antibacterial soaps, hand sanitizers, sanitizing sprays, Alcohol and disinfecting wipes to market under the trusted American Red Cross brand,” said Fahim Ibrahimi, CEO of My Imports. “We expect that in the coming years, consumers' attention to hygiene and hygienic habits will continue, and they will be looking for trusted brands. At the same time, many consumers may continue to feel the financial challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. Having a high-quality but affordable option with a trusted brand name will be that much more critical,” added Mr. Ibrahimi. “This feels like a natural extension and the perfect brand for consumers who are looking for high quality, affordable products that can help them stay healthy.”

The products will be available in all channels of trade.

About My Imports

Headquartered in Edison, New Jersey, My Imports USA is a manufacturer and distributor of consumer goods. Under AMG Brands, the company manufactures and distributes its owned well-known brands such as TAG® Wizard® Handi Wrap® Moth Shield® and Love My Carpet®. My Imports USA also has aligned strategic partnerships with other well-known brands such as XTRA, Scrub Free, Finesse, and Yardley through license agreements. My Imports USA is privately held and is actively engaged in acquiring and licensing well-known brands.