Shawn Elliott, Margo Fuller and Erin Sykes of Nest Seekers International Sell Scottie and Larsa Pippen’s Ft. Lauderdale Mansion For $10.545mm

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nest Seekers International, a leading global real estate brokerage at the nexus between technology and media, is pleased to announce the sale of Villa Del Lago, located at 2571 Del Lago Drive in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

“We are thrilled with the sale of Villa Del Lago and pleased that we sold the home when no one else could,” says Shawn Elliott. “This sale is a testament to our hard work and determination to achieve our client’s goals,” says Erin Sykes.

Hidden in the Southeast corner of Fort Lauderdale’s highly coveted gated community of Harbor Beach, Villa Del Lago is located in one of the most exclusive and private gated communities in South Florida. Designed by Randall Stofft Architects, no expense was spared in crafting the awe inspiring 13,500 sq. ft. home. Perfectly positioned on a double lot with 215 feet of frontage on the Intracoastal Waterway; Villa Del Lago is a yachting enthusiast’s paradise boasting deep water frontage on a 135' wide canal to easily accommodate mega yachts up to 190'. The six-bedroom trophy estate has seven full bathrooms and two partial bathrooms. Perfect for entertaining with resort-style amenities including a home theater, game room, fitness center, climate controlled wine cellar, hot tub, large swimming pool with a water slide, fountains, lush landscaping, a commercial-grade summer kitchen, and a full-size NBA basketball court.

Villa Del Lago was on and off the market since 2009. The Elliott Team’s Margo Fuller and Erin Sykes won the listing in February and raised the price before selling for $10.545mm, nearly a million more than its former list price.

“Our close relationships with high-net-worth buyers and our creative marketing strategies helped us sell this property,” says Shawn Elliott. “Our team is uniquely qualified to work with high-net-worth clients around the world and we look forward to assisting you with your sale or purchase in South Florida and beyond,” says Erin Sykes.

About The Elliott Team

Extending their reach into key luxury markets, The Elliott Team is a world-class national team of 25 highly accomplished multilingual agents positioned in New York City, Brooklyn, New Jersey, Gold Coast Long Island, The Hamptons, South Beach to Palm Beach, Malibu to Beverly Hills, and London. This global reach has helped The Elliott Team build meaningful relationships with an exclusive roster of private clients including prominent public figures in sports, tech, business and entertainment. Shawn Elliott and his team provide exceptional client service with the highest levels of privacy and discretion.

Power Broker Shawn Elliott has represented some of the most expensive homes in the world including 924 Bel Air Rd, Casa Encantada, and The Penthouse at 150 Central Park South, among others. As a result, the name Shawn Elliott is synonymous with ultra-luxury real estate and he is one of the most respected and sought after experts in the industry. With over $5 billion in career sales, Elliott serves as the President of the Ultra Luxury Division at Nest Seekers International.

Erin Sykes, Chief Economist for Nest Seekers International, specializes in helping UHNW clients year-round in Palm Beach, The Hamptons, and New York City. Erin utilizes her combined background in finance and construction to take an analytical and qualitative approach to amplifying clients’ return on investment. As Chief Economist for Nest Seekers International, Erin is responsible for developing and translating real estate trend data into consumer and industry insights.

Margo Fuller moved to New York from Europe to conquer Wall Street. After a decade in finance she decided to follow her husband Rob and transition to real estate. In real estate, Margo found what was missing in her previous career - a joy to work with people, and ability to help them make one of their most important financial decisions enjoyable and stress-free.

The Elliott team provides exceptional client service with the highest levels of privacy and discretion. Shawn Elliott can be seen frequently on national television and has appeared as a real estate expert on NBC’s ‘Open House,’ CNBC’s ‘Secret Lives of the Super Rich,’ Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset,’ and ‘Million Dollar Beach House,’ CBS’ ‘Living Large,’ among other shows. Erin Sykes is often interviewed by Fox Business, CNBC, TODAY, CNN, NBC Nightly News, Bloomberg, Mansion Global, and Forbes.

About Nest Seekers International

Nest Seekers is a global real estate brokerage at the nexus between technology and media. Founded by industry visionary, Eddie Shapiro, Nest Seekers evolved at the forefront of the digital media revolution, reaching a new generation of clients. The firm gained international exposure from groundbreaking media partnerships that propelled agents into television stars and social media influencers. This innovative approach revolutionized the industry and fueled Nest Seekers rapid growth, resulting in a proprietary platform capable of promoting listings to millions around the world. Today, Nest Seekers has 25 offices and 1200 agents positioned in key markets throughout New York, London, Beverly Hills, New Jersey, Miami, Palm Beach and Greenwich. The firm continues to gain global exposure on the television series, "Million Dollar Listing New York," and the Shapiro Executive Produced Netflix hit, "Million Dollar Beach House."