SALT Development to Build 280-Unit Luxury Apartment Community as Part of Phase II Mountain View Village

RIVERTON, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SALT Development and CenterCal Properties LLC are pleased to announce the planned construction of the Village Lofts, a brand-new luxury apartment community featuring resort-like amenities located within a short walking distance to Mountain View Village, Riverton’s premier mixed-use lifestyle center, set to grand open in May 2022.

Village Lofts is part of a 600-acre master development plan that will bring increased residential, office, and retail development to the Greater Salt Lake area.

The 280-unit complex will feature a mix of studios, one-and-two-bedroom units and is slated to open early 2024.

"SALT is the perfect residential partner to add to the thoughtful mix of retail, dining and offices coming to Mountain View Village,” said Craig Trottier, President of CenterCal Properties, Intermountain Region. “We are so proud to be a part of the Riverton, Utah community.”

The lifestyle complex will reflect a “Mountain Modern” aesthetic as a nod to Riverton’s stunning mountain views, with a wide array of luxe amenities, including:

Grand lobby and reception area

10,000-square foot co-working office space

Modern clubhouse with bar, billiards, and large TV

Training/cooking kitchen

Yoga and Spin Room

Exercise Room

Designer Sauna

Rooftop 25m zero edge pool with Baja shelf

Skydeck with barbecues, fire pits and cabanas

16-person hot tub with waterfall edge adjacent to pool

Forested courtyard with gathering space and pavilion

Unrestricted views of the Wasatch and Oquirrh Mountains

“We are very excited about the opportunity to partner with CenterCal, arguably one of the best retail-destination developers in the western states, on their latest endeavor, Mountain View Village,” said Thomas Vegh, president of SALT Development. “We believe Village Lofts Apartments will further enhance an already epic project with the most beautiful residences in the south valley. It’s truly an unbeatable combination.”

Mountain View Village will offer best-in-class retail and lifestyle brands with more than 100 shops and restaurants within a convenient five-minute walk for residents of Village Lofts. Special touches on property including a world-class fountain, original bronze sculptures, children’s play space, five family activity zones, concierge services, dynamic G-glass, and a state-of-the-art Cinemark movie theater.

About SALT Development, LLC

Thomas Vegh and Brian Hobbs founded SALT Development in response to a market opportunity for a professional company that not only possessed a strong knowledge of the construction process, but also combined that knowledge with a passion to develop projects that exceeded customer expectations… where office projects become Creative Sanctuaries and multifamily projects become Urban Resorts.

SALT’s management team is comprised of seasoned industry executives having extensive knowledge and experience in all facets of the design-build process and able to deliver a full spectrum of project types including office, industrial, multifamily, hospitality, and healthcare. Our leadership style is known to be collaborative when determining the optimum design solution and then equally decisive once the project has launched. We are very much “hands-on” managers that employ proven proprietary controls to mitigate risk for our stakeholders at every step of the development process while delivering maximum returns for our investors (pension funds, REITs and high net-worth individuals).

For more information, please visit www.saltdev.com.

About CenterCal Properties, LLC

CenterCal Properties, LLC, founded in 2004 by Fred Bruning and Jean Paul Wardy, is a full-service commercial real estate company in the business of investing, developing, leasing, and managing its projects. CenterCal excels in, and is best known for, creating destinations throughout the western United States with a unique strategy of “place-making,” which emphasizes the importance of developing spaces with a sense of community.

Bruning and Wardy’s creative vision and passion for development, coupled with CenterCal’s internal expertise, is evident in the properties the company owns and operates today. In the Pacific Northwest, those include: Bridgeport Village, Mercantile Village, Nyberg Rivers and Nyberg Woods in Oregon, and The Village at Totem Lake, Valley Mall, The Terminal at Ballard and The Trails at Silverdale in Washington. The Intermountain Region properties include: Mountain View Village, Station Park and Canyon Corners in Utah and The Village at Meridian and Treasure Valley Marketplace in Idaho. California is home to: Bay Street Emeryville, The Veranda, The Collection at Riverpark, 2nd & PCH and Plaza 183. Projects currently under development include Mountain View Village Phase 2 in Riverton, Utah and The Village at Meridian Phase 2B in Meridian, Idaho.

CenterCal Properties also provides our valued partners with 3rd Party Management services at Oakland Mall in Troy, Michigan and Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan, Kansas.

For more information on all of CenterCal’s properties, please visit www.centercal.com.