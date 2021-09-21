Attorney and Data Security Thought Leader Anna Mercado Clark is Featured on Impact Podcast with John Shegerian

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anna Mercado Clark, a data security thought leader and Partner at nationally recognized law firm Phillips Lyle LLP, is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Chairman/CEO of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

In her discussion with Shegerian, Mercado Clark discussed changes to the cybercrime landscape, what cybersecurity threats people and businesses face today, and the new regulations and laws affecting the accountability landscape.

Mercado Clark leads Phillips Lytle’s Data Security and Privacy and e-Discovery and Digital Forensics Teams. As a former Assistant District Attorney, she also handles white collar criminal matters and investigations. She obtained her B.A. in Biology from Rutgers University and J.D. from Fordham University School of Law. She serves as an Adjunct Professor of Law at Fordham University School of Law. She is also a member of EDRM at Duke Law, a community of technical and legal professionals who create practical resources to improve e-Discovery and information governance, including cross-border discovery in light of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

“It was such a pleasure to speak to John, who is as knowledgeable as he is passionate about data security and privacy issues,” said Mercado Clark.

“It was an honor to have Anna – a data security and privacy expert of the highest caliber – on our show,” said Shegerian. “Her insights on cybercrime and the regulations surrounding it are critical information for anyone who uses technology – and our audience is sure to learn and gain a great deal from what she has to say.”

Every week, guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Recent guests have included leaders from Verizon, Best Buy, General Motors, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Goodyear Tire, Virgin, Dell, GE, Timberland, Nestle Waters, New York City, Beyond Meat, Lipton Tea, Patron Tequila, Panasonic, Molson Coors, Seventh Generation, the US Tennis Association, Ecosia, Waste Management, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, and a number of fascinating thought leaders and game-changers, including Martin Luther King III; real estate powerhouse and television personality Ryan Serhant; writer/comedian/author Jeannie Gaffigan; softball legend and ESPN baseball anchor Jessica Mendoza; PTSD treatment pioneer, Dr. Rick Doblin; ESPN radio personalities Sarah Spain and Israel Gutierrez; ultra-endurance athlete Rich Roll; the late, legendary actor Ed Asner; and hundreds more.

