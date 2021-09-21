Gallagher Joins Nashville Yards as Founding Partner, Expanding Company Presence in Downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, risk management, and benefits consulting services firm, has entered into a strategic agreement with Southwest Value Partners (SWVP) and AEG, joint venture partners and co-developers of Nashville Yards’ entertainment district and music venue, to become the next Founding Partner of the 18-acre Nashville Yards.

As a Founding Partner, a premium and category exclusive designation limited to a select group of corporate entities, Gallagher will gain a visible presence in the heart of downtown Nashville and will serve as Nashville Yards’ exclusive insurance brokerage, benefits consulting and risk management partner. Additionally, Gallagher will join Nashville Yards in organizing a series of philanthropic and service initiatives designed to support regional nonprofits and enhance the downtown community.

“Middle Tennessee is home to hundreds of Gallagher employees and clients, and that number is growing quickly. This partnership with Southwest Value Partners and AEG allows Gallagher to build a larger presence in Nashville while also reinforcing our longstanding commitment to community engagement and enrichment,” said Jessica Govic, Gallagher Area President. “Nashville Yards is a groundbreaking development that will bring new vibrancy to the city’s urban core, and we’re excited to become a Founding Partner and expand our relationships and impact throughout the downtown community."

Building upon Gallagher’s support of Special Olympics International and AEG’s support of Special Olympics Southern California, the two organizations will team up to sponsor and/or host Special Olympics programs at Nashville Yards and in Los Angeles. Gallagher and Nashville Yards have also agreed to jointly organize and participate in an annual city-wide cleanup event that will extend through downtown Nashville.

“We have positioned Nashville Yards to be a positive, active participant in healthy initiatives to the benefit of Nashville – not only with great residential, entertainment, and office spaces, but also through meaningful community engagement,” said Cary Mack, managing partner of SWVP, the owner and developer of Nashville Yards. “Gallagher joins our commitment to wellness and community improvement, and through its similar focus builds upon our relationship with organizations like the Susan G. Komen Foundation and others that assist the Nashville community in so many important ways.”

Headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, Gallagher has operations in 57 countries and client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world. The company’s largest presence in Middle Tennessee is located in Williamson County, where 235 employees live and work, with additional offices located in Davidson and Sumner counties.

“We are proud to have formed this partnership with Gallagher, a global leader whose long-standing tradition of community engagement and desire to make a difference directly reflects our own commitment to the communities we serve all over the world,” said Scott Emery, Senior Director, AEG Global Partnerships. “Music and live entertainment have the power to bring people together and we know our partnership with Gallagher will enhance our ability to make a positive impact, not only on the community that surrounds Nashville Yards but also on the thousands of fans who live, work and play in Music City.”

About Gallagher

Gallagher (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 57 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

About Nashville Yards

Nashville Yards is an 18-acre project located in the heart of downtown Nashville. When complete, the project will be a walkable, urban community featuring high-end hospitality offerings, including the 591-room luxury Grand Hyatt Nashville and the newly renovated Union Station Nashville Yards; exceptional retail and restaurant options; a world-class entertainment district and concert venue developed in partnership with AEG; and creative and Class-A+ office space anchored by Amazon Nashville and a new multi-tenant office tower that will include the future headquarters of Pinnacle Financial Partners. The development will benefit from open plazas and green spaces, including a 1.3-acre urban park that will span the west side of the project from Broadway to Church Street. To learn more about Nashville Yards, visit www.nashvilleyards.com or follow @NashvilleYards on Twitter and Instagram.

About AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments: Facilities, which through its affiliation with ASM Global, owns, manages or consults with more than 300 preeminent arenas, stadiums, convention centers and performing arts venues around the world; Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like STAPLES Center and L.A. LIVE, Mercedes Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London; Sports, as the world's largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin; and Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.