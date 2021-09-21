Amentum Awarded OTA to Develop Live Training System Prototype

GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amentum, a leading contractor to U.S. federal and allied governments, has been awarded an agreement under the Other Transaction Authority to develop a prototype of its Synthetic Training Environment (STE) Live Training System (LTS) Force-on-Force (FoF) solution by the U.S. Army PEO-STRI utilizing the Training and Readiness Accelerator (TReX) consortium.

Under this agreement, Amentum will develop a revolutionary system that eliminates the limitations of current laser-based systems by embedding new sensor-based technologies directly on the weapon. With a “train-as-you-fight” approach, Amentum will provide a prototype of the next generation of force-on-force training that ensures realism, mobility, and optimal training effectiveness.

“Under this agreement, we are developing solutions that help the Army exceed its modernization and training requirements,” said Dr. Paul Cummings, Amentum’s Vice President of Transformational Training. "We are pleased to have this opportunity to revolutionize live training systems for our warfighters, enhancing their effectiveness and interoperability."

Amentum is leading a strong team of traditional and non-traditional federal technology and service providers including FN America, Cole Engineering Systems, Cornet Technologies, and SoarTech.

Team Amentum’s sensor-based technology combines embedded optics with computer vision software that easily mounts on the rail of a weapon system. This optics-based sensor technology provides trainers and exercise control officers with real-time feedback of the shooter’s performance in a FoF environment that accounts for the physical effects occlusions; something not yet addressed in laser-based training systems.

ABOUT AMENTUM

Amentum is a premier global technical and engineering services partner supporting critical programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy, and environment. We draw from a century-old heritage of operational excellence, mission focus, and successful execution underpinned by a strong culture of safety and ethics. Headquartered in Germantown, Md., we employ more than 34,000 people in all 50 states and perform work in 105 foreign countries and territories. Visit us at amentum.com to explore how we deliver excellence for our customers’ most vital missions.