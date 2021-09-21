CrowdStreet and Juniper Square Partner to Usher in the Next Chapter of Digital Transformation for the Commercial Real Estate Industry

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Juniper Square, the leading provider of investment management solutions for commercial real estate (CRE), today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with CrowdStreet, the leader in online capital raising for CRE sponsors, to provide an industry-first integration that will streamline investment management by synchronizing offering, investor and distribution information between the CrowdStreet Marketplace and Juniper Square. To-date, CrowdStreet has raised $2.2 billion in equity capital from thousands of individual accredited investors for more than 530 real estate investments.

Joint customers will benefit from the ability to manage investor information associated with capital raised through the CrowdStreet Marketplace via a seamless, end-to-end workflow within Juniper Square. New offerings and investor subscriptions will be shared between both systems, and sponsors will be able to originate investor materials such as distributions, notices and performance data in Juniper Square for publishing in the CrowdStreet Marketplace.

“The integration of our two platforms provides a best-in-class solution for both online fundraising and investor management,” said Tore Steen, CEO of CrowdStreet. “A successful online capital raise with CrowdStreet often brings hundreds of new investors to a sponsor. Sponsors need a simple and effective way to ensure those investors get the best possible post-investment experience, and the Juniper Square team has built an advanced platform to manage investment data, documents and automated distributions. The relationship between our two companies and platforms means investors will also have a more robust experience as they track their investments and performance.”

CrowdStreet has also selected Juniper Square as its strategic partner to provide its sponsors with investment management software and services. Current CrowdStreet Connect customers will be seamlessly migrated to the Juniper Square platform as CrowdStreet sunsets its current investment management software by late 2022.

“We’re witnessing a democratization of private real estate ownership with the rapid rise of crowdfunding,” said Alex Robinson, CEO and co-founder of Juniper Square. “Interest in crowdfunding from our 1,200+ GPs has rapidly accelerated as crowdfunding becomes mainstream, and we are excited to partner with the industry leader in CrowdStreet to provide a better experience for our mutual customers.”

The partnership has been designed to support the needs of joint customers who already rely on CrowdStreet and Juniper Square today, including Spaulding & Slye, Trion Properties and JOSS Realty Partners.

“We chose Juniper Square for its leading administrative ease-of-use and reporting offerings, which enabled us to meet heightened investor expectations and increase participation by 20%, exceeding our fundraising goal,” said Samantha Adam, VP of communications, Spaulding & Slye. “During a particularly difficult economic period, CrowdStreet also allowed us to build our reputation and engagement with new investors, and we’re excited to see this partnership deliver even greater investor management efficiency, which will be invaluable for future fundraising goals.”

About Juniper Square

Founded in 2014, Juniper Square is transforming the private funds industry with solutions that deliver a more modern, efficient and effective approach to managing private partnerships. Designed to provide real-time information and workflow for sponsors and their investors, Juniper Square enables forward-thinking GPs to lower administrative costs, increase investor satisfaction, and raise more capital.

Trusted by over 1,200 GPs to manage more than 200,000 investors and $1.5 trillion in assets, Juniper Square has quickly become the leading provider of investment management solutions for commercial real estate. The company was recognized as an Inc. 5000 2021 Fastest-Growing Company in America, a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Company, and was named one of Forbes’ Best Startup Employers. Learn more at www.junipersquare.com.

About CrowdStreet

CrowdStreet operates an award-winning online commercial real estate investment marketplace that gives accredited investors access to institutional-quality offerings and allows sponsors to raise capital and manage their investors, all online. To date, thousands of individual investors have committed over $2 billion across more than 530 projects, receiving more than $270 million in distributions from over 260 sponsors. CrowdStreet is helping to create a community where individual investors and CRE firms can work together to build wealth through commercial real estate. For more information, please visit www.crowdstreet.com.