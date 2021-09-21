News from Opinion Dynamics

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Opinion Dynamics is pleased to announce we have been selected to lead the evaluation for two of the largest decarbonization pilot programs in the United States: the Building Initiative for Low-Emissions Development (BUILD) Program and the Technology and Equipment for Clean Heating (TECH) Initiative.

The BUILD and TECH Initiatives are intended to put California on a path to carbon-free homes by 2045. These programs—designed to address and reduce market barriers to accelerate the longer-term adoption of decarbonization technologies, and ultimately transform the market over time—also strive for equity, cost-effectiveness, regulatory simplicity, and market transformation.

“We are thrilled to be selected to lead two groundbreaking decarbonization efforts in the country and play a pivotal role in accelerating the shift to a clean energy future in California,” expressed Brad Kates, Opinion Dynamics’ CEO. He continued, “We are excited to pioneer state-of-the-art methods for evaluating decarbonization efforts through this work.”

Opinion Dynamics has garnered a reputation for tackling robust, multi-faceted projects. This opportunity is a culmination of our exceptional level of project management and technical expertise. We have assembled an impressive team of diverse and highly qualified research and evaluation professionals for this unprecedented effort and are excited to bring this diverse skillset and team to define the state of the art for evaluations of this type.

About Opinion Dynamics – Opinion Dynamics works to advance knowledge to address emerging energy and social issues through sound and insightful research. It is the largest independently owned company that focuses on energy efficiency, transportation electrification, beneficial electrification, and flexible load. It is headquartered in Massachusetts with offices in Northern and Southern California, and Portland, OR, as well as satellite offices throughout the country. For more information, please visit www.opiniondynamics.com.