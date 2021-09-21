Church Mutual Partners With WIPPS to Research Diversity in North Central Wisconsin

MERRILL, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. (a stock insurer)1, is partnering with the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service (WIPPS), a unit of the University of Wisconsin System, to research public perceptions of diversity, inclusion and access, and identify opportunities for positive change in Wisconsin’s Marathon and Lincoln counties.

Church Mutual, a national insurance carrier headquartered in Lincoln County, will provide $50,000 to WIPPS to conduct the benchmark research. Study insights will inform ongoing work to improve and enhance diversity, equity and inclusion in the cities, towns and rural regions of both counties.

“We can’t address challenges, make improvements or reinforce what works well without objective research,” said Rich Poirier, Church Mutual’s president and CEO. “Some residents say this area embraces diversity and inclusion, while others believe we have deep-rooted biases that counteract efforts to make everyone feel welcome and valued. At Church Mutual, we want to be agents for change. That has to start with an accurate assessment of our current state and the perceptions of people in Marathon and Lincoln counties.”

Said Eric Giordano, Ph.D., executive director of WIPPS, “The recent controversy in Marathon County over a proposed ‘Community for All’ resolution has led to unexpected divisions, hurt, concern and a feeling among some that voices are not being heard. Others have openly questioned whether our communities are welcoming to diverse peoples and points of view. Church Mutual is supporting us in our quest to let data, rather than rhetoric, tell the story. Like Church Mutual, our goal is to inform, understand and facilitate positive change.”

WIPPS is organizing a research steering committee representing a variety of stakeholders to help direct the project. Research is expected to begin later this year, and results will be shared with the public through a variety of channels.

About the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service

Founded in 2007, the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service (WIPPS), is a unit of the University of Wisconsin System. It’s mission is to educate and engage the residents of Wisconsin, develop future leaders and help communities meet identified needs. For more information, visit wipps.org.

