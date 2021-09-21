Barrell Craft Spirits® Proudly Supports The Ocean Foundation

Barrell Craft Spirits created special hangtags that will be placed on select bottles of Barrell Seagrass beginning this month to celebrate National Bourbon Heritage Month and Climate Week (Sept. 20-26). BCS will donate a portion of the proceeds from the sale of these bottles to The Ocean Foundation in support of reversing the trend of destruction of ocean environments around the world, specifically contributing to the conservation and restoration of seagrass. Barrell Seagrass is now available at select retailers within the brand’s current 48 U.S. markets and online via the BCS website at https://shop.barrellbourbon.com/barrell-seagrass-in-partnership-with-the-ocean-foundation/. (Photo: Business Wire)

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barrell Craft Spirits® (BCS), the award-winning independent blender and bottler of unique aged, cask-strength sourced whiskey and rum, is proud to announce a collaboration among The Ocean Foundation and Barrell Seagrass, its newest special release. Launched earlier this year, Barrell Seagrass is a blend of American and Canadian rye whiskeys, meticulously sourced and finished separately in Martinique Rhum Agricole casks, apricot brandy casks, and Madeira barrels. The expression highlights the grassy oceanside notes in rye and the opulence and spice of finishing barrels.

“Given our love of the beach and ocean, we’re proud to participate in an effort to restore ocean environments alongside this very worthy not-for-profit organization,” said Barrell Craft Spirits Founder Joe Beatrice. “Originally, we were drawn to The Ocean Foundation because of their commitment to replanting Seagrass. It seemed like a natural partnership.”

“We are excited to see more companies like Barrell Craft Spirits take action to actively support initiatives that promote healthy ocean ecosystems. This partnership creates an opportunity to educate a broader audience on the importance of marine conservation and how investing in nature-based solutions, such as seagrass meadows and mangrove forests, can help tackle climate change while building resilience in local communities,” said Mark J. Spalding, President of The Ocean Foundation.

Founded in 2013 in Louisville, Kentucky, BCS selects and blends products that explore different distillation methods, barrels and aging environments, and bottles them at cask strength. BCS’s extensive stocks of high-quality casks mean they can craft extraordinary blends that maximize the nuances of each ingredient. Creative finishes, a liberated approach to blending, and a deep-seated commitment to releasing each whiskey at cask strength and without chill filtration guides every product release.

Barrell Seagrass is now available at select retailers within the brand's current 48 U.S. markets and online via the BCS website at https://shop.barrellbourbon.com/barrell-seagrass-in-partnership-with-the-ocean-foundation/. The suggested retail price is $89.99.

Barrell Craft Spirits is an independent blender and bottler of unique aged, cask-strength sourced whiskey and rum spirits, that is recognized for its blending expertise. The company selects and blends products that explore different distillation methods, barrels and aging environments, and bottles them at cask strength. Every batch and single barrel is produced as a limited release and has a distinct flavor profile.

About The Ocean Foundation

As the only community foundation for the ocean, The Ocean Foundation’s 501(c)(3) mission is to support, strengthen, and promote those organizations dedicated to reversing the trend of destruction of ocean environments around the world. We focus our collective expertise on emerging threats in order to generate cutting edge solutions and better strategies for implementation.