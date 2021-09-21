Alchimie Continues Its Expansion With the Signing of New Distribution Deals in France and Spain

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

ALCHIMIE (FR0014000JX7 – ALCHI – Eligible PEA-PME), an OTT (over the top) subscription video on demand (SVoD) platform featuring original and exclusive thematic channels published jointly with media groups and talents, today announces the signing of new distribution deals with Orange, Amazon Prime Video and the Spanish platform Movistar.

CultivonsNous.tv available on Orange and Amazon Prime Video

Co-founded by Alchimie with Edouard Bergeon and sponsored by Guillaume Canet, CultivonsNous.tv is the first French channel from Alchimie available through online streaming at cultivonsnous.tv and via the CultivonsNous TV channel app on digital platforms Orange and Amazon Prime Video Channels. The channel is available by subscription for €4.99 per month, without commitment.

As a reminder, CultivonsNous.tv is the first channel dedicated to the earth and food which aims to facilitate/inspire the conversation between urban and rural peoplethrough portraits of those who feed us, documentaries on agricultural practices,and reports on eating well, drinking well and the environment. In short, CultivonsNous.tv gives us the opportunity to discover and better understand the origins of the produce we consume, from the field to the plate. The channel is committed to supporting farmers and protecting the countryside, and claims to be the first channel of the farmers' world. As such, it donates 1€ on each monthly subscription to the association Solidarité Paysans.

TVPlayer Go! application now available on the Spanish platform Movistar

Alchimie strengthens its distribution network in Spain, integrating the TVplayer GO! application within the Movistar platform, a major player in mobile telecommunications.

TVplayer GO! is now distributed to Movistar customers for €7.19 per month and includes 14 channels adapted to the Spanish market, including VaughanPlay, Aflam Plus, Historia y Visa and Pasion Telenolevas.

The complete TVPlayer Go! experience will provide access to nearly 300 hours of premium content, regularly updated from the 70,000 hours of content in Alchimie’s portfolio.

Nicolas d’Hueppe, Founder and CEO of Alchimie comments: « We are very proud of these new distribution deals with leading players. Since the beginning of the year, Alchimie has strengthened its distribution partnerships with industry leaders such as Samsung, Altice, Rakuten and now Orange, Amazon Prime Video and Movistar. These many partnerships illustrate the platforms' appetite for thematic content, designed to appeal to an audience with diverse interests ».

About Alchimie

Alchimie is a channel factory: a unique video platform in partnership with talents and media to co-publish their own thematic channel. Alchimie has a catalog of more than 60,000 hours of content from more than 300 renowned partners (Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprises or Zed). Alchimie partners with 70+ talents (celebrities, influencers), brands and media groups to create new channels (Cultivons-Nous, The Big Issue, Army Stories, Jacques Attali, Poisson Fécond, Vaughan, Michael Rowe, Spektrum der Wissenschaft) which are then distributed on more than 60 distribution platforms (TVPlayer, Amazon, Orange, Movistar, Samsung, Huawei, etc.) constantly expanding its audience and consequently its revenues. In 2019, Alchimie acquired TVPlayer, the largest independent OTT platform in the UK. With offices in France, the UK, Germany, Spain and Australia, Alchimie employs 125 people and is ranked 48th in FW500 (ranking of French technology companies).

For more information: www.alchimie-finance.com / www.alchimie.com