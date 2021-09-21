Renovion and the COPD Foundation Launch COPD and Bronchiectasis Development Partnership to Address Unmet Patient Need

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Renovion and the COPD Foundation have announced the creation of a new partnership to accelerate the development of a novel therapy for the treatment of excessive airway mucus and inflammation in individuals with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and non-cystic fibrosis (CF) bronchiectasis. Phase 2 clinical trials are planned to begin in Q1 2022.

Renovion, a UNC Chapel Hill-supported biotechnology company, has developed ARINA-1, a novel nebulized therapy, to help patients who struggle with tenacious lung mucus and chronic inflammation that is associated with COPD, bronchiectasis, and other chronic lung diseases. In studies, ARINA-1 improves mucus transport 8x more effectively than standard of care therapies.

COPD and non-CF bronchiectasis are associated with a significant global burden. More than 320 million people have COPD, and it is the 3rd leading cause of death worldwide. Non-CF bronchiectasis is an orphan disease (under 200,000 cases in the US) with a global prevalence expected to grow by 10-20% in the next 10 years.

Together, Renovion and the COPD Foundation are leveraging the foundational research in bronchiectasis registries and COPD studies, such as those utilizing the SPIROMICS® and COPDGene® groups that demonstrate a need for therapies that target airway mucus plugging. The unique collaborative approach of the COPD Foundation’s global partnerships and COPD360Net allows for patient-centered drug development to accelerate clinical programs. The expertise of the COPD Foundation, combined with initial efficacy and safety data demonstrated by ARINA-1 in early trials, will allow the Renovion clinical program to progress with maximum efficiency.

“Through our ongoing communication with patients, mucus production (commonly referred to as chronic bronchitis) is reported as one of the key challenges facing COPD and bronchiectasis patients as they deal with these diseases on a daily basis,” said Ruth Tal-Singer, PhD, President and Chief Scientific Officer of the COPD Foundation. “We are partnering with Renovion to accelerate the clinical programs for ARINA-1 in both COPD and bronchiectasis by tapping into the Foundation’s global community of patient advocates and scientific and clinical development experts.”

“This partnership demonstrates our shared commitment to develop a life-changing therapy for millions of people around the world who suffer from COPD and bronchiectasis,” said Dan Copeland, CEO of Renovion. “The development collaboration will propel Phase 2 efforts in both COPD and bronchiectasis. Finding the right patient target for clinical trials is a primary challenge of drug development today – and this is especially true in the COPD and bronchiectasis patient populations. This partnership will enable an unparalleled focus on a subset of individuals suffering from mucus and chronic inflammation in their lungs.”

The partnership between Renovion and the COPD Foundation is the first of its kind. It aims to accelerate the development of a therapeutic COPD360Net pipeline asset that may benefit individuals with COPD and / or bronchiectasis.

About Renovion

Renovion is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a therapy that restores mucus clearance and reduces inflammation in the lungs. The therapy ARINA-1 is delivered directly to the airway via nebulizer and has been shown safe and effective in early trials. Renovion is focused on developing ARINA-1 for COPD, non-CF bronchiectasis and other chronic inflammatory lung diseases. To learn more, visit the Renovion website.

About The COPD Foundation and COPD360Net

The COPD Foundation is a not-for-profit organization established to improve the lives of people with COPD, bronchiectasis, and nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease through initiatives that expand services and speed innovations that will make treatment more effective and affordable. The Foundation does this through scientific research, education, advocacy, and awareness with the goal of disease prevention, slowed progression, and ultimately a cure. The COPD Foundation’s Digital Health and Therapeutics Accelerator Network (COPD360Net) supports the development and adoption of novel digital health tools, medical devices, and therapeutics that treat COPD, bronchiectasis, and NTM lung disease. This network consists of COPD Foundation accredited centers; experts in COPD and related lung diseases; relevant subject matter experts, including primary care physicians; clinical trial designers; health economists; and psychosocial experts.

To learn more, visit the COPD Foundation website or follow the Foundation on LinkedIn and Twitter.