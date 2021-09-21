SMG Expands Contact Center and Conversation Analytics Capabilities with CallMiner Partnership

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Service Management Group (SMG), a global customer, patient and employee experience management partner to more than 500 brands, has expanded its partnership with conversation analytics leader CallMiner. The integration helps brands improve the contact center experience and end-to-end customer journey by combining omnichannel conversation data and AI-powered analytics with experience management data.

In collaboration with CallMiner, SMG is delivering context and new insights to customer experience programs by pairing speech and customer interaction analytics with real-time customer feedback in the smg360 platform. With conversation analytics available for every customer interaction, SMG and CallMiner are delivering a comprehensive view of the customer journey by measuring, summarizing and correlating perceived and actual experiences. By understanding key behaviors, processes, and actions that drive positive experiences, brands gain actionable insight to improve customer, reduce churn and drive revenue.

“While contact centers contain a wealth of information relevant to the customer experience, traditional data silos often prevent programs from reaching their full potential,” said SMG VP/GM of CX Solutions Charlie Moore. “Our partnership with CallMiner is helping brands tap into conversational feedback and connect the dots between customer interactions and the actions brands can take to improve the experience.”

With the ability to capture and analyze voice and text-based customer interactions at scale, CallMiner helps brands extract insights from unstructured data to drive action and business improvement across the enterprise. Categorizing and automatically scoring customer interactions helps brands understand the quality of the engagement, agent performance and how the contact center is impacting the customer experience.

“With the right technology, brands can contextualize customer conversations and uncover key insights to drive better agent performance, customer satisfaction and overall business improvement,” said CallMiner CTO and founder Jeff Gallino. “Partnering with SMG allows us to bring data from across the customer journey into a single platform so brands can easily and more effectively consume and explore CX data, quickly identify shortcomings and take action.”

The smg360 platform offers an array of integrations and connectors, allowing brands to uncover richer, more actionable insights by pairing third-party and inferred datasets with solicited and unsolicited experience management data.

About CallMiner

CallMiner is the global leader in conversation analytics to drive business performance improvement. Powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, CallMiner delivers the industry’s most comprehensive platform to analyze omnichannel customer interactions at scale, allowing organizations to interpret sentiment and identify patterns to reveal deep understanding from every conversation. By connecting the dots between insights and action, CallMiner enables companies to identify areas of opportunity to drive business improvement, growth and transformational change more effectively than ever before. CallMiner is trusted by the world’s leading organizations across retail, financial services, healthcare and insurance, travel and hospitality, and more. To learn more, visit CallMiner.com, read the CallMiner blog, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Service Management Group

SMG inspires experiences that improve people’s lives. We are a catalyst for change—helping organizations generate new revenue, grow existing revenue, reduce churn and detractors, and drive operational efficiencies. Our unique software with a service (SwaS) model puts a dual focus on platform technology and professional services, making it easy for brands to activate insights based on customer, patient, and employee feedback. To learn more about our customer, employee, and brand experience management (XM) solutions, visit www.smg.com.