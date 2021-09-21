Centric Brands and Coach Expand Licensing Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Centric Brands LLC (the “Company”) today announced an expanded relationship with Coach as the exclusive license partner to design, manufacture, and distribute women’s costume jewelry.

The relationship began in 2015 with an agreement to design and manufacture costume jewelry for Coach outlet stores globally. The partnership now expands to Coach retail stores and Centric Brands becomes the primary source for Coach costume jewelry globally through wholesale, retail, outlet, and e-commerce channels.

The collection captures the spirit of Coach and builds on the iconic C’s for signature logo product and seasonal product that includes necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings.

”Expanding on our existing relationship with Coach to scale a successful jewelry business aligns perfectly with Centric’s strategy of building value through iconic brands and outstanding product,” said Jason Rabin, Chief Executive Officer of Centric Brands.

“We’re very excited to be partnering with such an iconic brand. I have always appreciated the Coach quality and clear DNA and we look forward to working with Todd Kahn and the terrific Coach team to build a best in class jewelry business,” said Jarrod Kahn, Centric Brands Group President, Accessories.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our successful partnership with Centric Brands,” said Todd Kahn, CEO and Brand President of Coach. “We are so pleased with our collaborative relationship with the company over the last six years, and are excited to continue to create compelling and beautiful products together.”

The collection debuted at better department stores this past Spring and will expand to 300 doors for Fall/Holiday 2021, including Coach.com and Coach retail and outlet locations.

About Coach

Coach is a global fashion house founded in New York in 1941. Inspired by the vision of Creative Director Stuart Vevers and the inclusive and courageous spirit of its hometown, the brand makes beautiful things, crafted to last – for you to be yourself in. Coach is a Tapestry, Inc brand. Tapestry is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TPR.

About Centric Brands LLC.

Centric Brands LLC is a leading lifestyle brand collective that designs, sources, markets, and sells high-quality products in the kids, men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, beauty, and entertainment categories. The Company’s portfolio includes licenses for more than 100 iconic brands, including Calvin Klein®, Tommy Hilfiger®, Nautica®, Spyder®, and Under Armour® in the kid’s category; Joe’s Jeans®, Buffalo®, Hervé Léger®, and IZOD® in the men’s and women’s apparel category; Kate Spade®, Michael Kors®, All Saints®, Frye®, Timberland®, Kenneth Cole®, and Jessica Simpson® in the accessories category; and in the entertainment category, Disney®, Marvel®, Nickelodeon®, and Warner Brothers® among many others. The Company also owns and operates brands such as Zac Posen®, Hudson®, Robert Graham®, Avirex®, Taste Beauty® and operates a joint venture brand, Favorite Daughter, with Sara and Erin Foster. The Company’s products are sold primarily in North America through leading mass-market retailers, specialty and department stores, and online. Centric Brands LLC has unparalleled expertise in product design, development and sourcing, retail and digital commerce, marketing, and brand building. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with U.S. offices in Los Angeles and Greensboro, and international offices in Europe, Asia, and Montreal. For more information about Centric Brands, please visit www.centricbrands.com.