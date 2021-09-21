Seabury Solutions’ M&E and MRO Software to Power LAS Cargo’s Aircraft Maintenance Operations

CÓRDOBA, Argentina--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seabury Solutions, a subsidiary of New York-based Seabury Capital Group LLC and the market leader in delivering aircraft M&E and MRO software solutions for the aviation industry, announced today the addition of a new customer for its Alkym® Platform, a Colombia-based cargo carrier, Líneas Aéreas Suramericanas S.A.S. (“LAS Cargo”).

“Digital innovation continues to be top-of-mind for executives across the airline industry. The digital economy is expanding at its fastest pace and the shift to digital transformation initiatives among carriers, including cargo operators, is being accelerated by the effects of the pandemic,” noted Manuel Roché, Seabury Solutions’ VP, Sales & Marketing LATAM.

For airlines, this means that acting fast is key. But to act faster, airlines need technology solutions that advance their digital transformation agendas and are supported by a technological partner that can implement and comprehensively support solutions for their new processes.

Following an exhaustive selection process, LAS Cargo enlisted the support of Seabury Solutions, licensing several modules of the Alkym suite, to implement the applications for Planning, Engineering, Maintenance Control, Purchasing and Repairs, Inventory, Receiving and Dispatch, Reliability, MRO, as well as the mobile application for mechanics and inspectors.

“The implementation of Alkym in LAS Cargo allows us to advance in our technological value proposition focused on digital transformation in the processes,” asserted Juan Pablo Bonilla, LAS Cargo IT Manager, adding that “we are sure that with this application in a 100% cloud infrastructure and with the support of Seabury Solutions we will be able to advance in this way.”

With the implementation process currently under way, the Alkym software is already supporting the airline’s M&E and MRO operations. LAS Cargo will continue to receive ongoing support from the Seabury Solutions team for the software’s support, maintenance, and updates in the future.

Maurice Thorin Brauer, Chief Executive Officer of LAS Cargo, commenting on the collaboration between the companies’ teams, emphasized that “LAS Cargo is focused on an ambitious transformation plan that involves a change from corporate governance and its strategic plan, which is centered on a digital culture to provide technological solutions to all stakeholders. Alkym plays an important and fundamental role in the optimization of our processes in the maintenance area.”

ABOUT LAS CARGO

Líneas Aéreas Suramericanas S.A.S. (“LAS Cargo”) is a cargo airline based in Bogotá, Colombia. It operates scheduled and chartered cargo flights to South America and the Caribbean. Its main base is El Dorado International Airport. Reference LAS Cargo at www.lascargo.com.

ABOUT SEABURY SOLUTIONS

Seabury Solutions is a leading global aviation software development and consultancy company. It was established in 2002 and is part of Seabury Capital Group LLC. Seabury Solutions has built its reputation in the market by delivering an industry-leading aviation suite of IT solutions that enhance the efficiency and decision-making process for airlines, regulators and MROs.

Seabury Solutions’ integrated aviation software portfolio encompasses the Alkym® Maintenance Systems for airlines & MROs, eAuthority® (a safety management software for aviation authorities), and a range of airline performance analysis tools within the Enterprise Performance Analysis System (EPAS). The EPAS® suite has models that include capabilities in determining current and future route profitability, maintenance performance, budget planning, fuel planning and distribution channel performance. Reference Seabury Solutions at www.seaburysolutions.com.