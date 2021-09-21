Heidtman Steel Avoids Supply Chain Disruption with Modern Data Protection from Veeam

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeam® Software, the leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection, today announced that Heidtman Steel has chosen Veeam to support the company’s backup and recovery needs to protect data, strengthen ransomware defense and meet customers’ supply chain demands. As visibility and real-time monitoring of risk and disruption remain top priorities for supply chains, Heidtman Steel needed to ensure it was armed with solutions that guaranteed always-on availability and protection against rising ransomware attacks.

Heidtman Steel operates one of the largest privately held flat-rolled steel service networks in the United States. The company processes more than five million tons of steel annually for customers, including the Ford Motor Company, which has used Heidtman Steel products in automotive manufacturing in Ford’s supply chain for more than 40 years. When slow backup and recovery threatened Heidtman Steel’s custom-built enterprise resource planning (ERP) system and availability – limiting the company to manual processes and impeding on product completion time and quality – the company knew it was time to modernize its data protection strategy.

Specifically, Heidtman sought new providers that not only understood the importance of having always-on availability for its ERP system but could also provide an amplified data protection plan. With Veeam® Backup & Replication paired with Veeam Cloud Connect, a built-in that provides Backup as a Service (BaaS) and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), and Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365, Veeam was able to guarantee reliable restore points for Heidtman Steel’s ERP system, recovering quickly and efficiently without disrupting its customers’ requests.

“With increased supply chain risks, we knew that if we ever had to resort to manual processes, we would run the risk of being the reason an automotive plant shuts down temporarily – and we could lose customers,” said Ken Miller, EDI & Database Administrator for Heidtman Steel. “With Veeam’s ease of use, seamless cloud integration, and backup solutions, we’ve been able to ensure that all of our processing facilities operate 24 hours a day and can also guarantee that our data protection needs are always covered – including support to prevent, detect and recover from ransomware attacks today and into the future.”

The supply chain is the backbone of business operations, but many businesses are still unable to achieve complete visibility and control over them. This was only heightened during the COVID-19 pandemic as companies accelerated investments in digital technologies to quickly adapt to current fluctuations in market needs, health restrictions and to increase productivity. With Veeam, Heidtman Steel ensures all customer demands are met without jeopardizing the availability of its ERP system, can respond quickly to security threats, and can recovery instantly.

Veeam strengthens Heidtman’s ransomware protection by supporting the 3-2-1-1-0 rule (3 different backup copies on 2 different media with 1 copy offsite, 1 copy air-gapped, immutable, or offline and 0 backup recovery errors) and provides total access and control of growing Office 365 data. Veeam backs up and replicates nearly 20 terabytes of data across 40 virtual machines (VMs) on-premises to its partner ExaGrid, and off-premises to its partner Evolve’s secure, private cloud. It also tiers backup copies to Azure Blob and copies them to a Quantum tape library stored at a separate location. Moreover, Veeam SureBackup® scans backs up for malware and verifies recoverability, while ExaGrid’s Retention Time-Lock prevents restore points from deletion.

To read the full Heidtman and Veeam case study, visit https://www.veeam.com/success-stories/heidtman-steel-products.html. For more information and to learn about Veeam, visit: https://www.veeam.com.

About Veeam Software

Veeam® is the leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection. The company provides a single platform for Cloud, Virtual, Physical, SaaS and Kubernetes environments. Veeam customers are confident their apps and data are protected and always available with the most simple, flexible, reliable and powerful platform in the industry. Veeam protects over 400,000 customers worldwide, including 82% of the Fortune 500 and 69% of the Global 2,000. Veeam’s global ecosystem includes 35,000+ technology partners, resellers and service providers, and alliance partners and has offices in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and Twitter @veeam.