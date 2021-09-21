Missouri-based Ample Labels Acquired by Resource Label Group

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resource Label Group, LLC (“Resource Label”), a full-service provider of pressure sensitive label, shrink sleeve and RFID/NFC technology for the packaging industry has announced the acquisition of Ample Labels located in Nixa, Missouri. With the addition of Ample Labels, Resource Label will have twenty manufacturing locations in North America and expand their footprint in the Midwest with four locations to serve its diverse customer base.

Ample Labels was founded by David Menzies in 1968 and has grown to be a leading digital and flexographic printer for regional and national customers in the food, health, personal care, industrial, pharmaceutical and beverage segments. With more than 50 years in the packaging and label industry, Ample Labels has focused on providing exceptional service for customers requiring custom flexographic and digital label printing, state-of-the art finishing technology, label design, direct thermal printing, flexible packaging, and promotional label solutions.

“Partnering with Resource Label will provide the support and services needed for our growing customer base,” stated founder David Menzies. “As part of Resource Label Group, we are ensuring our customers always have access to key capabilities that drive innovation in the packaging industry.” Natalie Menzies-Spradlin, President of Ample Labels, added “Our team is thrilled to join the Resource Label Group team. We are a customer centric organization that believes in doing what is right. Resource Label shares our commitment to exceptional service and delivering creative solutions our customers have come to expect.”

Mike Apperson, President and CEO of Resource Label Group, stated “We are thrilled to welcome David, Natalie and the talented team at Ample Labels to the Resource Label family. We embrace their commitment to preserving a creative company culture and share their passion for continually exceeding customer expectations.”

Ample Labels represents the twenty-first acquisition for Resource Label Group.

About Resource Label Group

Resource Label Group, LLC is a leading pressure sensitive label, shrink sleeve and RFID/NFC manufacturer with diverse product offerings for the food, beverage, chemical, household products, personal care, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device, and technology industries. With twenty manufacturing locations across the U.S. and Canada, Resource Label Group provides national leadership and scale to deliver capabilities, technologies, systems, and creative solutions that customers require. Headquartered in Franklin, TN, Resource Label Group employs over 1500 associates in the U.S. and Canada. Resource Label Group is a portfolio company of Ares Management Corporation. For additional information, visit www.resourcelabel.com.