UGI Corporation Partners With the Human Library Organization on Key Diversity Initiative

VALLEY FORGE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) is expanding a unique partnership with the Human Library Organization (HLO), a Danish-based nonprofit that works internationally to help organizations with their diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

UGI has committed to a sponsorship role with the Human Library for the creation of a digital learning platform that will expand the reach of the Human Library’s diversity experiences across the globe. UGI began working with the Human Library in 2020 for diversity and inclusion education for its leadership development, supervisor training and new hire onboarding programs. Nearly 500 employees participated in the Human Library “reader sessions” over the past year and UGI expects that more than 500 additional employees will participate in the coming year.

The Human Library offers diversity training for companies that want to raise social and cultural awareness in their workforce to promote better partnerships with customers and the communities they serve. The learning platform addresses cultural, religious, social and ethnic differences by offering direct conversations with people experiencing stigma, discrimination or prejudice and challenges stereotypes.

Roger Perreault, President and Chief Executive Officer of UGI Corporation, said, “We are excited to announce this strategic partnership with the Human Library and help to promote this mission globally. We launched our Belonging, Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity (BIDE) initiative in 2020 to promote greater diversity of thought, inclusive leadership, and equitable treatment of our employees, customers, and the communities we serve. We think our partnership with the Human Library will help us along our journey to become an even more innovative and inclusive company.”

Before COVID-19, individuals participated in Human Library experiences at a local library, university, or their workplace. In the past year, these live sessions became virtual, allowing an organization’s employees to meet people with diverse identities from around the world, ask questions about difficult issues, and promote more inclusive communities.

Ronnie Abergel, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of The Human Library, said, “With this important support from UGI, we will soon be able to offer our safe space online and publish people as ‘open books’ to help us better understand our diversity. The app and community we are building together will be a home for curious and courageous conversations with people everywhere.”

