Aclima and BlocPower Partner on Jobs, Clean Energy, and Cleaner Air

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--During a Climate Week NYC event, Aclima co-founder and CEO Davida Herzl and BlocPower founder and CEO Donnel Baird announced a partnership to scale up their commitment to creating good green jobs in the communities that need them most, while also delivering the technology needed to guide emissions reductions, clean up the air, and protect communities.

BlocPower, a New York-based climate tech startup that is rapidly greening American inner cities, will work with Aclima and its community and government partners to train and staff workforce trainees to operate Aclima’s mobile environmental sensor network — the world’s largest. Through the partnership, BlocPower will provide recruitment and workforce development support to Aclima, sourcing talent from impacted communities.

“Aclima and BlocPower are launching a partnership to bring green jobs, street-level transparency into air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, and healthy buildings to New York City and beyond,” said Baird. “Aclima is a gamechanger — bringing the world’s largest mobile environmental sensor network to cities so people can breathe better, block by block.”

Aclima, a Public Benefit Corporation that measures and analyzes air pollution and greenhouse gases block by block will work with BlocPower and its community and government partners to identify pollution hotspots, target interventions, accelerate emissions reductions, and track progress over time. Aclima will create employment opportunities for talent to run the sensor network, generating block-level air pollution and greenhouse gas data.

“Together with BlocPower we can draw down emissions, and lift people up,” said Herzl. “Using this new data and transparency, we’re turning the climate crisis into an opportunity to green our cities, transform our economy, and create a more just future for all.”

The data will then be used by BlocPower to target building retrofits and will be made publicly available to identify the greatest opportunities for emissions reductions that support the health of the community.

Through this partnership, Aclima and BlocPower are demonstrating a blueprint for implementation of the Build Back Better plan, delivering good green jobs and a healthier environment through bold, data-driven climate action in the communities that need them most, in partnership with local residents.

About Aclima

Aclima is a Public Benefit Corporation that has pioneered an entirely new way to measure and analyze air pollution and greenhouse gases, block by block and around the world. The Aclima hardware and software technology platform translates billions of scientific measurements from its network of stationary and roving sensors into environmental intelligence for governments, businesses, and communities. Aclima is dedicated to catalyzing bold action to protect public health, reduce climate-changing emissions, and support environmental justice. For more information please visit https://aclima.io.

About BlocPower

BlocPower is a Brooklyn-based climate technology startup that is making American cities greener, smarter and healthier. Since its founding in 2014, the company has retrofitted more than 1,100 buildings in disadvantaged communities in New York City, with projects underway in 26 cities. BlocPower uses proprietary software for analysis, leasing, project management, and monitoring of clean energy projects that save customers between 20-70 percent on annual energy costs. For more information please visit https://blocpower.io.