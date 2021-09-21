Genius Sports clinches new official data and trading partnership with Golden Nugget Online Gaming

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) (“Genius Sports”) the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, has won a new official data and trading partnership with Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNOG).

Genius Sports established the global market for official data, which is sanctioned directly by the relevant sport’s governing body. GNOG will be provided with Genius Sports’ award-winning LiveData and LiveTrading solutions, delivering official data feeds and pin-point pricing across thousands of sporting events per year.

Included in this partnership is Genius Sports’ leading portfolio of exclusive, official data rights, comprising the English Premier League, NASCAR, Liga MX, Argentine and Colombian soccer, Euroleague Basketball and NFL.

The agreement makes GNOG the latest U.S. sports betting brand to adopt Genius Sports’ exclusive full suite of NASCAR’s official data-driven in-race betting markets alongside NFL official sports data-powered products and services, including access to the league’s real-time statistics, proprietary Next Gen Stats (NGS) and official sports betting data feed.

“The modern sportsbook customer demands an experience that is engaging, reliable and available round-the-clock,” said Thomas Winter, President at Golden Nugget Online Gaming. “Our official data partnership with Genius Sports is a crucial pillar for us delivering upon these expectations, providing our customers with immersive products on their favorite sports such as the NFL, NASCAR and other global leagues.”

“We are delighted to partner with Golden Nugget to help them deliver the most compelling live sports betting experience available,” said Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports. “With official data at its heart, this partnership enables Golden Nugget to increase engagement with their customers while supporting a sustainable sports betting ecosystem.”

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations globally, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and PGA.

Genius Sports is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.