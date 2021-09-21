Curtiss-Wright Receives Contracts Valued at Approximately $100 Million to Support Critical U.S. Naval Defense Platforms

DAVIDSON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that it has been awarded contracts valued at approximately $100 million to provide pumps for the U.S. Navy’s Virginia-class submarine, Columbia-class submarine and Ford-class aircraft carrier programs. The awards were received from Bechtel Plant Machinery, Inc. (BPMI) to support ship construction.

“Curtiss-Wright is proud to have been awarded these significant naval defense contracts, which build upon our rich heritage and long-standing relationship with the U.S. Nuclear Navy,” said Lynn M. Bamford, President and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. “Since the inception of nuclear-powered ships, Curtiss-Wright’s commitment to providing the safest, most advanced and reliable technologies has ensured our ongoing participation in these important defense programs, which continue to receive strong Congressional support.”

Curtiss-Wright is performing this work at its Cheswick, Pennsylvania facility within the Company’s Naval & Power Segment. The receipt of these new awards builds upon previously awarded contracts to provide propulsion valves, pumps and advanced instrumentation and control systems, valued in excess of $130 million, received in the second quarter of 2021.

For over 60 years, Curtiss-Wright has ensured safe, reliable operations by supplying innovative, high-performance products for every nuclear submarine and aircraft carrier commissioned by the U.S. Navy. For more information on Curtiss-Wright’s Naval & Power Segment products for the U.S. Navy, please visit www.curtisswright.com/organization/naval-power.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

