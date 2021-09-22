Bloom&Co. Group Partners With AnyMind Group to Boost Support From Marketing to Supply Chain Enablement for Japanese Companies Expanding Into the Asia Region

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloom&Co. Group, a company that delivers business growth by developing and implementing brand and marketing strategies based on customer insights, is announcing a partnership with AnyMind Group, an end-to-end commerce enablement platform that provides technology and solutions for marketers, business owners, influencers and publishers.

The collaboration looks to enable Japanese companies to seamlessly and quickly expand their business in Asia through technology. This is not done simply by maximizing short-term sales and return on investment, but by building your business, brand and marketing capability across diverse markets in Asia-Pacific.

Additionally, this partnership will enable strategic growth of customers by leveraging AnyMind Group’s software suite, which provides end-to-end support for consumer businesses to develop and grow, utilizing cloud manufacturing, e-commerce enablement, marketing and logistics, and the strength of Bloom&Co. Group in developing and executing strategies based on customer insights.

In recent years, Asia as a consumer market has increased in importance around the world. Beyond China, South Korea and Japan, the rapidly-growing Southeast Asian region has been gaining momentum. As such, there is a greater focus in Japan towards the wider Asian region.

Southeast Asia in particular is a diverse region with various languages, cultures, values and customs. Moreover, there are unique business and marketing requirements based on different economic standards and consumer preferences, which has become a major hurdle for companies entering the Southeast Asian market.

Based on this partnership, bolstered by software from AnyMind Group (which provides marketing support including strategy design, online advertising, and influencer utilization, etc. for enterprises and individuals in the Southeast Asian market) and the expertise of Bloom&Co. Group (which provides advisory services and support to drive incremental sales and return on investment through the formulation and execution of customer-oriented marketing strategies for businesses including global companies, listed companies, and start-ups), we can develop marketing strategies based on local customer insights in each market and enable highly-effective business tactics to drive business growth.

Customers can also tap on comprehensive support and capabilities offered by AnyMind Group and Bloom&Co. Group in the e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sectors, including cross-border e-commerce and logistics.

About AnyMind Group

Founded in April 2016, AnyMind Group is a brand enablement platform that provides individuals and businesses with solutions for brand building, manufacturing, e-commerce, marketing and logistics. To date, AnyMind Group has raised funding of US$62.3 million, from investors including (but not limited to) LINE, Mirai Creation Fund, VGI, Japan Post Capital and JAFCO Asia. AnyMind Group has over 800 staff across 17 offices in 13 markets, including Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Mainland China, Japan, India and the United Arab Emirates.

About Bloom&Co. Group

Founded in 2015 and has offices in Tokyo, Japan and Singapore, Bloom&Co. Group is an advisory firm that offers services across several specialties including Research, Strategy Development, Marketing, PR, Go-to-Market, UI / UX Design, Technology and Finance.

Our past clients include venture capital backed startups from Silicon Valley and Asia, and publicly listed companies on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Japan. Our team has experience from top tier companies including Amazon, Facebook, P&G, DeNA and Mercari. We also have partnerships with leading agencies across the creative, digital/mass media, market research and PR industries in Japan to deliver end-to-end execution support to our clients.

Bloom&Co. Group has subsidiaries as Bloom&Co., Inc., and Bloom&Co. East. Pte. Ltd.