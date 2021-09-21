Well iQ Joins the PointClickCare Marketplace to Provide Real-time Patient Feedback for the Senior Care Market

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The need for accurate, easier to access medical data and top-tier customer service — while maintaining privacy and security — is at a critical high. Well iQ is a real-time feedback platform designed to improve patient-provider relationships and patient satisfaction.

Well iQ, a PointClickCare Marketplace partner, is pleased to announce that it has completed an integration with the PointClickCare Platform. Well iQ is poised to give the families of people residing in senior care facilities a revolutionary tool to provide feedback on the care their loved ones receive, with the happy consequence of care providers meeting their needs more effectively and efficiently.

“During the pandemic, we were devastated to learn of all the families left without physical access to their loved ones in skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities,” said Well iQ CEO Peter Harnish. ”By working with PointClickCare, we’re giving quicker access to feedback on the welfare of their loved ones in senior care facilities by integrating with PointClickCare’s cloud-based software. This gives all parties the tools to help streamline the connection among patient, provider and loved ones with accuracy and compassion.”

PointClickCare is the leading cloud-based software platform for the senior care continuum and its marketplace offers the widest range of value-add integrated solutions available to the market. Well iQ’s entrance into the PointClickCare Marketplace is further testament to the growing partner network and ecosystem at PointClickCare, and the wealth of possibilities it provides for its customers to show they’re providing the highest level of care to patients and their families.

This new approach for telehealth, in-patient and outpatient feedback is to ensure the growth of quality experiences and improvement in patient outcomes. By analyzing the results of each patient experience, organizations using Well iQ and PointClickCare are creating a cohesive portfolio of outcomes that can be used to drive data-based decisions.

Well iQ’s integration with the PointClickCare platform has the potential to enrich the patient and resident healthcare journey for millions of individuals and their families across PointClickCare's network of 26,000 long-term care facilities.

“Our Marketplace Partners provide world-class technology and share our deep commitment to ensuring our customers have access to the most powerful, efficient, and effective solutions,” said Chris Beekman, Marketplace director, PointClickCare. “We are excited that Well iQ has become a Marketplace Partner to help our clients, and the families they serve, better manage some of the complex communication and patient feedback challenges of senior care.”

Strategic Interests LLC, a consulting firm whose mission is to transform healthcare through innovation, helped initiate the partnership between Well iQ and PointClickCare and will work with both companies to bring the joint solutions to market.

“We are thrilled to bring two of our clients together to change how feedback is given in senior care and thus enhance the customer service and care provided,” said Al Kinel, President and Founder of Strategic Interests. Well iQ’s PointClickCare integration promises to enhance insight into employee behavior to improve operations and resident satisfaction, and leverage social media to increase referrals.

ABOUT Well iQ

Well iQ is the second product from San Diego-based Mention My Biz, Inc. It’s a SaaS patient feedback platform that allows patients to provide real-time feedback at all points of their journey while improving the healthcare facility’s public profile. Using staff faces and eye-catching endorsement badges, the process is fun and easy to complete. Visit welliq.org.

ABOUT PointClickCare

With a suite of fully-integrated applications powered by cloud-based healthcare software, PointClickCare leads the way in helping care providers connect, collaborate, and share data within their network. Recently, PointClickCare acquired Collective Medical to provide diverse care teams across the care continuum real-time patient insights at any stage of a patient’s healthcare journey, enabling better decision making and improved clinical outcomes at lower cost. Over 26,000 long-term and post-acute care providers and over 1,300 hospitals use PointClickCare and Collective Medical today. For more information on PointClickCare’s software solutions, visit pointclickcare.com.

