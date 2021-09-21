Persephone Biosciences Inc. Announces Collaboration with Janssen Biotech, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Persephone Biosciences Inc., (“Persephone”) a privately held, data-driven microbiome-focused biotechnology company, today announced that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. (‘’Janssen”), one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. The agreement was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.

Under the collaboration, Persephone will analyze stool samples collected as part of a Janssen oncology clinical trial using Persephone’s proprietary stool collection kit, and the company will have exclusive licensing rights to any biomarkers discovered.

“We are excited for this collaboration as it will provide us with an opportunity not only to further our understanding of the microbiome’s role in disease, but also to build upon the growing body of evidence highlighting the microbiome’s role in influencing patient treatment outcomes,” said Stephanie Culler, CEO and Co-founder of Persephone Biosciences.

Persephone’s laboratories are currently located at the Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS incubator in San Diego, CA and the company is also part of BLUE KNIGHTTM, a joint initiative between Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) dedicated to anticipating potential health security threats, activating the global innovation community, and amplifying scientific and technological advancements with the aim to prepare for and respond to our rapidly evolving global health environment.

About Persephone Biosciences:

Persephone Biosciences, a Y Combinator company, takes a novel approach to understanding the role of the human microbial ecosystem on therapeutic treatment, diagnostics and disease prevention.

Persephone’s technology platform is based on diverse and inclusive, population-scale, observational clinical trials in conjunction with advanced multi-omics analyses and machine learning with the aim to probe the complex interaction between microbes and the immune system.

Persephone develops precision immunotherapies utilizing synthetic biology and companion diagnostics for unmet needs and more equitable treatment outcomes.

For more information, visit www.persephonebiosciences.com