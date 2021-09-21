Act-On Software Works With Zendesk to Provide Seamless Marketing Automation to Zendesk Sell

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Act-On Software, the leading growth marketing automation platform, today announced a new, native CRM integration that will provide Zendesk Sell users with access to Act-On’s extensive marketing automation technology. Act-On is now unique in the market with its ability to offer seamless two-way integrations with the five major CRM platforms.

“We are honored to collaborate with Zendesk and offer marketing automation for their sales users to fully leverage,” said Kate Johnson, CEO of Act-On Software. “We’re excited for Zendesk users to gain access to our multichannel marketing solution that turns behavioral insights into optimal sales opportunities. The seamless integration, combined with Zendesk’s robust customer engagement tools, will strengthen users’ ability to generate better leads and facilitate more efficient conversions resulting in an enhanced customer experience.”

Act-On Software empowers Zendesk customers to procure a wealth of behavioral data, leverage templates and automated outreach tools (like SMS and email), and utilize Act-On’s technology to create, qualify, and nurture leads. Zendesk Sell users can leverage this technology and data to learn how best to engage prospects, personalize their messaging, and accelerate their sales cycle and increase wins.

“This integration with Act-On allows Zendesk customers to invigorate their marketing capabilities with automation to accelerate engagement and win more opportunities,” said Zendesk’s Director of Product, Antek Piechnik. “It bridges the best of marketing and sales software to enable Zendesk Sell users to gain deep visibility of a buyer's journey, activities, scores and behaviors prior to and during every stage of the sales cycle.”

The announcement marks another major milestone in a banner year for Act-On Software, including the announcement of $20 million in growth financing, their unveiling of an industry-leading automated SMS channel, the announcement of two key executives, inclusion on the Constellation Shortlist for excellence in marketing, and the hosting of Growth ‘21, a premier growth marketing conference that drew thousands of marketers worldwide.

