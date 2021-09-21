Glowforge Announces Retail Partnership With Nation’s Largest Craft Retailer Michaels

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glowforge, the Seattle-based company that designs and produces iconic 3D laser printers for home and small business use, today announced that it is partnering with national retailer Michaels, North America's largest specialty provider of arts, crafts, framing, floral, wall décor, and seasonal merchandise for makers and creators. The partnership is the latest advancement in Glowforge’s efforts to expand use of its iconic 3D laser printers, air filters, and Proofgrade materials, so anyone can print anything with a push of a button.

“We launched Glowforge with the vision to create a world where anyone can print anything,” said Dan Shapiro, co-founder and CEO of Glowforge. “By partnering with Michaels, we are bringing magic to a place creators love and visit already. Michaels is the home for makers, and makers understand better than anyone the power of Glowforge, so this partnership provides us with a unique opportunity to excite even more people about the potential of Glowforge.”

Through this partnership, Glowforge Plus and Pro model printers, as well as its air filters and Proofgrade materials will be available nationwide at Michaels.com. In addition, the Plus and Pro model printers, air filters and Proofgrade materials will be on display at select Michaels stores around the country.

“We’re excited to introduce Glowforge to Michaels as the latest addition to our growing technology category,” shared Laura Denk, Chief Merchandising Officer of Michaels. “We are listening to our makers and will continue to bring them the products they want including 3D laser printers, cutting machines, and sewing machines along with all the materials they need to perfect their makes.”

Initially, 12 Michaels stores nationwide will be participating in the program, expanding to 152 stores by the end of November. In addition to purchasing Glowforge printers and Proofgrade materials through Michaels, customers may have the opportunity to see Glowforge printers in action through periodic classes or demonstrations.

All Glowforge products will continue to be available through Glowforge.com.

About Glowforge

Glowforge is a Seattle-based consumer technology company that created the first consumer 3D laser printer for the home. The ecosystem of materials, software, and a desktop laser makes it simple to create custom clothing, stunning artwork, full-sized furniture, games with your children, and much more. The cloud-based software allows consumers to go from a drawing or digital file to a physical object in minutes, at the push of a button. Glowforge uses subtractive technology to cut and engrave products from hundreds of durable and beautiful materials like wood, leather, acrylic, paper, fabric – even chocolate. For more information, please visit Glowforge.com.

About The Michaels Companies, Inc.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. is the largest specialty retailer in North America providing the best assortment of curated arts and crafts componentry. Our mission is to become the home for Makers -- connecting content, commerce, and community -- in our stores and online. We operate over 1,270 stores in 49 states and Canada and online at Michaels.com and Michaels.ca. In addition, The Michaels Companies, Inc. owns Artistree, a manufacturer of custom and specialty framing merchandise. Our company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas. For store locations or to shop online, please visit www.michaels.com.