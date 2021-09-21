Personal Genome Diagnostics and Cleveland Clinic Collaborate to Expand Utility of Liquid Biopsy Applications in Oncology Clinical Research

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. (PGDx), a leader in cancer genomics, today announced a collaboration with the Center for Immunotherapy and Precision Immuno-Oncology (CITI) and the Cleveland Clinic Lerner Research Institute, Cleveland, Ohio.

Both parties will collaborate to enhance capabilities within elioTM plasma complete reporting, as well as collaborate on the development of proprietary methods for complex biomarker detection and assay iterations to meet emerging liquid biopsy applications in solid tumors. This strategic collaboration combines Cleveland Clinic’s world-class research and commitment to innovation with the comprehensive PGDx portfolio and actionable genomic information. Both organizations are driven to elevate the standard of care for patients and increase utilization of precision diagnostics within the cancer care continuum.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Cleveland Clinic, whose dedication to empowering the best care and research possible for patients with cancer, along with an immense track record of superior outcomes, makes them an ideal partner in this venture,” said PGDx CEO Megan Bailey. “We look forward to expanding upon the capabilities of elioTM plasma complete and paving the way for a Center of Excellence enabling enhanced testing of ctDNA in cancer.”

The CITI ctDNA team will work closely with the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute and the Pathology and Laboratory Medicine Institute to accelerate progress in ctDNA work in cancer patients. This effort is a partnership with Jame Abraham, M.D., Interim Chair, Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute and Brian Rubin, M.D., Chairman of the Pathology and Laboratory Medicine Institute at Cleveland Clinic.

Timothy Chan, M.D., Ph.D., Chair of Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Immunotherapy & Precision Immuno-Oncology, said “This collaboration allows us to continue exploring new options to improve treatment strategies and patient outcomes in cancer. By investing in comprehensive testing solutions that utilize non-invasive sampling techniques, we intend to explore the clinical utility of high impact biomarkers such as blood TMB, clonal hematopoiesis, and others, with the aim to improve therapeutic modalities for human cancers.”

About Personal Genome Diagnostics

Personal Genome Diagnostics (PGDx) empowers the fight against cancer by unlocking actionable information from the genome. We are committed to improving clinical insight, speed of results, and healthcare economics by delivering a portfolio of regulated tissue-based and liquid biopsy genomic products for health systems worldwide. PGDx was established by researchers from Johns Hopkins University who are pioneers in cancer genome sequencing and liquid biopsy technologies. PGDx’s elio™ Platform has enabled the development of standardized tissue-based and liquid biopsy next-generation sequencing (NGS) kits for laboratories worldwide, featuring automated bioinformatics that ensures consistent results and quality of testing. By automating the data analysis process, PGDx is enabling the scalability of precision medicine with a fast, reliable, and accurate diagnostics platform. For additional information, visit www.pgdx.com.