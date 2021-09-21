Zenlayer Partners with Zadara to Provide Fully-Managed Cloud Storage Services at the Edge

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zadara, the recognized leader in edge cloud services, recently announced a partnership with Zenlayer, a leading global edge cloud service provider. Zadara’s enterprise-class, consumption-based, fully-managed zStorage is now available in Zenlayer’s North American locations and will soon expand into emerging markets such as India, China, and South America.

“At Zenlayer, we’re all about improving digital experiences, and going above and beyond for our customers to provide WOW service,” said Zenlayer’s VP of Partnerships and Alliance, Lawrence Lee. “This commitment to excellence means that we only partner with the best. Zadara is a pioneer in enterprise storage-as-a-service and was the first to offer it – making them a natural choice for us. Zadara’s zStorage solution simplifies clouds, increases productivity, and decreases costs for Zenlayer’s customers.”

Zadara and Zenlayer now offer managed storage solutions that businesses can deploy from on-premises data centers, private colocation facilities, or the cloud with a cost-effective, 100% OpEx model. The addition of Zadara’s zStorage enables Zenlayer to provide backup and disaster recovery solutions on a global scale – even at the edge, closer to where data is generated and consumed.

“At a time when organizations across the globe are shifting and redefining the ways in which they do business, simplifying storage and management to ensure greater efficiencies is more critical than ever before,” said Nelson Nahum, CEO and co-founder of Zadara. “We are excited to partner with Zenlayer and bring our fully managed cloud services to their customers around the globe.”

Zenlayer offers on-demand connectivity through its expansive global private backbone, with unparalleled expertise in fast-growing emerging economies. The company has a wide portfolio of infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) offerings such as Cloud Networking, Bare Metal Cloud, IP Transit, and Edge Data Center Services, and has recently launched a new platform-as-a-service (PaaS) product – Zenlayer Global Accelerator, an API-driven network acceleration service that improves application performance across international borders. Businesses utilize Zenlayer’s global edge cloud platform to instantly improve digital experiences for their customers and employees.

Zadara’s edge cloud storage offering, zStorage, is designed to support any data type (block, file, object), any protocol (NFS, CIFS, FC, iSCSI, iSER, S3, Swift and more), in any location (on-premises, across clouds or in a hybrid environment) with the desired performance (flash and/or hard disk-based). zStorage delivers secure, dependable, and massively scalable storage that can support the most demanding workloads and complex data protection requirements.

Zadara’s zStorage at Zenlayer is available now. All Zadara solutions feature 24/7/365 live support, proactive system management, periodic non-disruptive hardware upgrades, and a 100%-uptime guarantee.

About Zenlayer:

Zenlayer (www.zenlayer.com) offers on-demand edge cloud services in over 180 PoPs around the world, with expertise in fast-growing emerging markets like India, China, and South America. Businesses utilize Zenlayer’s global edge cloud platform to instantly improve digital experiences for their users with ultra-low latency and worldwide connectivity on demand.

About Zadara:

Since 2011, Zadara’s Cloud Platform (ZCP) simplifies operational complexity through automated end-to-end infrastructure provisioning of compute, storage and network resources. Backed by an industry-best NPS rating of 71, Zadara Edge Cloud users are supported by Zadara’s team of battle-tested cloud experts and backed by our 100% SLA guarantee. With solutions available on-premises and through cloud and colocation providers, Zadara’s turnkey hardware/software, combined with its pay-only-for-what-you-use model, helps companies gain agility without sacrificing the features and functionality that enterprise IT teams demand. Zadara operates worldwide, including clouds in hundreds of data centers at public- and private-cloud partners, with an expert team that provides follow-the-sun services and support and is the official cloud supplier of Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN in the Formula One world championship. Zadara is headquartered in Irvine, California with locations in Cirencester (UK), Tokyo, Tel Aviv, Yokneam (Israel), Bangalore and Brazil.